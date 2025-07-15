Emmy nominations 2025: Full list revealed
15 July 2025, 17:01 | Updated: 15 July 2025, 17:18
Here's a full list of all the Emmy Award 2025 nominations, from best series to outstanding performances.
Listen to this article
The Emmy Awards 2025 will take place on September 14 this year, with the nominations being announced on July 15 for categories across best drama series, best actor/actress in a leading series and best supporting actor/actress.
The nominations will be announced from Los Angeles by Harvey Guillén and Brenda Song for the 77th Emmy Awards around 4:30pm UK time, with shows like Severance, The Pitts, Adolescence and The Studio expected to bring in multiple nominations.
In order to be considered for the Emmy 2025 nominations, the TV series in question must have been release between June 2024 and May 2025, and will be chosen by members of the ATAS (Academy of Television Arts & Sciences).
Here's a full list of all the nominations for the 2025 Emmy Awards:
Outstanding Reality Competition Program
- The Amazing Race
- RuPaul’s Drag Race
- Survivor
- Top Chef
- The Traitors
Outstanding Comedy Series
- Abbott Elementary
- The Bear
- Hacks
- Nobody Wants This
- Only Murders in the Building
- Shrinking
- The Studio
- What We Do In The Shadows
Outstanding Drama Series
- Andor
- The Diplomat
- The Last of Us
- Paradise
- The Pitt
- Severance
- Slow Horses
- The White Lotus
Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series
- Adolescence
- Black Mirror
- Dying for Sex
- Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story
- The Penguin
Outstanding Talk Series
- The Daily Show
- Jimmy Kimmel Live!
- The Late Show With Stephen Colbert
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series
- Jason Segel for Shrinking
- Martin Short for Only Murders in the Building
- Jeremy Allen White for The Bear
- Seth Rogen for The Studio
- Adam Brody for Nobody Wants This
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series
- Noah Wyle for The Pitt
- Sterling K. Brown for Paradise
- Adam Scott for Severance
- Pedro Pascal for The Last of Us
- Gary Oldman for Slow Horses
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
- Colin Farrell for The Penguin
- Stephen Graham for Adolescence
- Jake Gyllenhaal for Presumed Innocent
- Brian Tyree Henry for Dope Thief
- Cooper Koch for Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series
- Kristen Bell for Nobody Wants This
- Jean Smart for Hacks
- Uzo Aduba for The Residence
- Ayo Edebiri for The Bear
- Quinta Brunson for Abbott Elementary
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series
- Kathy Bates for Matlock
- Sharon Horgan for Bad Sisters
- Britt Lower for Severance
- Bella Ramsey for The Last of Us
- Keri Russell for The Diplomat
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
- Cate Blanchett for Disclaimer
- Meghann Fahy for Sirens
- Rashida Jones for Black Mirror
- Cristin Milioti for The Penguin
- Michelle Williams for Dying for Sex
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series
- Ike Barinholtz for The Studio
- Colman Domingo for The Four Seasons
- Harrison Ford for Shrinking
- Jeff Hiller for Somebody Somewhere
- Ebon Moss-Bachrach for The Bear
- Michael Urie for Shrinking
- Bowen Yang for Saturday Night Live
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series
- Zach Cherry for Severance
- Walton Goggins for The White Lotus
- Jason Isaacs for The White Lotus
- James Marsden for Paradise
- Sam Rockwell for The White Lotus
- Tramell Tillman for Severance
- John Turturro for Severance
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
- Javier Bardem for Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story
- Bill Camp for Presumed Innocent
- Owen Cooper for Adolescence
- Rob Delaney for Dying for Sex
- Peter Sarsgaard for Presumed Innocent
- Ashley Walters for Adolescence
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series
- Liza Colon-Zayas for The Bear
- Hannah Einbinder for Hacks
- Kathryn Hahn for The Studio
- Janelle James for Abbott Elementary
- Catherine O’Hara for The Studio
- Sheryl Lee Ralph for Abbott Elementary
- Jessica Williams for Shrinking
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series
- Patricia Arquette for Severance
- Carrie Coon for The White Lotus
- Katherine LaNasa for The Pitt
- Julianne Nicholson for Paradise
- Parker Posey for The White Lotus
- Natasha Rothwell for The White Lotus
- Aimee Lou Wood for The White Lotus
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
- Erin Doherty for Adolescence
- Ruth Negga for Presumed Innocent
- Deirdre O'Connell for The Penguin
- Chloë Sevigny, Monsters for The Lyle And Erik Menendez Story
- Jenny Slate for Dying For Sex
- Christine Tremarco for Adolescence