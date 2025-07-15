Emmy nominations 2025: Full list revealed

Full nominations for the Emmy Awards 2025 revealed. Picture: Alamy

By Alice Dear

Here's a full list of all the Emmy Award 2025 nominations, from best series to outstanding performances.

The Emmy Awards 2025 will take place on September 14 this year, with the nominations being announced on July 15 for categories across best drama series, best actor/actress in a leading series and best supporting actor/actress.

The nominations will be announced from Los Angeles by Harvey Guillén and Brenda Song for the 77th Emmy Awards around 4:30pm UK time, with shows like Severance, The Pitts, Adolescence and The Studio expected to bring in multiple nominations.

In order to be considered for the Emmy 2025 nominations, the TV series in question must have been release between June 2024 and May 2025, and will be chosen by members of the ATAS (Academy of Television Arts & Sciences).

Here's a full list of all the nominations for the 2025 Emmy Awards:

Adolescence has been nominated for Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series. Picture: Netflix

Outstanding Reality Competition Program

The Amazing Race

RuPaul’s Drag Race

Survivor

Top Chef

The Traitors

Outstanding Comedy Series

Abbott Elementary

The Bear

Hacks

Nobody Wants This

Only Murders in the Building

Shrinking

The Studio

What We Do In The Shadows

Outstanding Drama Series

Andor

The Diplomat

The Last of Us

Paradise

The Pitt

Severance

Slow Horses

The White Lotus

Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series

Adolescence

Black Mirror

Dying for Sex

Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story

The Penguin

Outstanding Talk Series

The Daily Show

Jimmy Kimmel Live!

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert

Jeremy Allen White has been nominated for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series for his role in The Bear. Picture: Disney+

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series

Jason Segel for Shrinking

Martin Short for Only Murders in the Building

Jeremy Allen White for The Bear

Seth Rogen for The Studio

Adam Brody for Nobody Wants This

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series

Noah Wyle for The Pitt

Sterling K. Brown for Paradise

Adam Scott for Severance

Pedro Pascal for The Last of Us

Gary Oldman for Slow Horses

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Colin Farrell for The Penguin

Stephen Graham for Adolescence

Jake Gyllenhaal for Presumed Innocent

Brian Tyree Henry for Dope Thief

Cooper Koch for Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series

Kristen Bell for Nobody Wants This

Jean Smart for Hacks

Uzo Aduba for The Residence

Ayo Edebiri for The Bear

Quinta Brunson for Abbott Elementary

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series

Kathy Bates for Matlock

Sharon Horgan for Bad Sisters

Britt Lower for Severance

Bella Ramsey for The Last of Us

Keri Russell for The Diplomat

Kathy Bates has been nominated for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series for Matlock. Picture: Alamy

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Cate Blanchett for Disclaimer

Meghann Fahy for Sirens

Rashida Jones for Black Mirror

Cristin Milioti for The Penguin

Michelle Williams for Dying for Sex

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

Ike Barinholtz for The Studio

Colman Domingo for The Four Seasons

Harrison Ford for Shrinking

Jeff Hiller for Somebody Somewhere

Ebon Moss-Bachrach for The Bear

Michael Urie for Shrinking

Bowen Yang for Saturday Night Live

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

Zach Cherry for Severance

Walton Goggins for The White Lotus

Jason Isaacs for The White Lotus

James Marsden for Paradise

Sam Rockwell for The White Lotus

Tramell Tillman for Severance

John Turturro for Severance

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Javier Bardem for Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story

Bill Camp for Presumed Innocent

Owen Cooper for Adolescence

Rob Delaney for Dying for Sex

Peter Sarsgaard for Presumed Innocent

Ashley Walters for Adolescence

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

Liza Colon-Zayas for The Bear

Hannah Einbinder for Hacks

Kathryn Hahn for The Studio

Janelle James for Abbott Elementary

Catherine O’Hara for The Studio

Sheryl Lee Ralph for Abbott Elementary

Jessica Williams for Shrinking

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Patricia Arquette for Severance

Carrie Coon for The White Lotus

Katherine LaNasa for The Pitt

Julianne Nicholson for Paradise

Parker Posey for The White Lotus

Natasha Rothwell for The White Lotus

Aimee Lou Wood for The White Lotus

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie