Emmy outfits 2025: Jenna Ortega, Sydney Sweeney, Pedro Pascal and more
15 September 2025, 11:18
Here are the best dressed stars at the Emmys 2025.
The 2025 Emmys took place on Sunday September 14 and the stars were out in force as they celebrated the best shows on TV.
While programmes such as Adolescence, The Studio and Slow Horses scooped multiple awards, much attention was on teenager Owen Cooper becoming the youngest winner of all time.
Another exciting part of the award ceremony are the extravagant outfits the stars wear to the event, and this year saw some lavish clothing on the red carpet.
Here are some of the outfits from the Emmys...