Emmy outfits 2025: Jenna Ortega, Sydney Sweeney, Pedro Pascal and more

The Emmys outfits were on show. Picture: Getty

Here are the best dressed stars at the Emmys 2025.

The 2025 Emmys took place on Sunday September 14 and the stars were out in force as they celebrated the best shows on TV.

While programmes such as Adolescence, The Studio and Slow Horses scooped multiple awards, much attention was on teenager Owen Cooper becoming the youngest winner of all time.

Another exciting part of the award ceremony are the extravagant outfits the stars wear to the event, and this year saw some lavish clothing on the red carpet.

Here are some of the outfits from the Emmys...

Jenna Ortega donned a striking dress. Picture: Getty

Sydney Sweeney wore a red number to the Emmys. Picture: Getty

Lisa looked radiant in pink. Picture: Getty

Pedro Pascal opted for a white suit. Picture: Getty

Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost stunned on the red carpet. Picture: Getty

Catherine Zeta Jones wore a beautiful black dress. Picture: Getty

Angela Bassett shimmered on the red carpet. Picture: Getty

Owen Cooper and Caitlin Reilly matched in black. Picture: Getty

Selena Gomez looked glamorous. Picture: Getty

Seth Rogan wore a chocolate brown suit. Picture: Getty

Cate Blanchett went for a black suit. Picture: Getty

Adam Brody and Leighton Meester looked a dream together. Picture: Getty

Aimee Lou Wood looked pretty in pink. Picture: Getty

Bowen Yang wore a white and black number. Picture: Getty

Harrison Ford and Calista Flockhart matched in black. Picture: Getty

Jennifer Coolidge looked gorgeous on the red carpet. Picture: Getty