Emmy outfits 2025: Jenna Ortega, Sydney Sweeney, Pedro Pascal and more

15 September 2025, 11:18

The Emmys outfits were on show
The Emmys outfits were on show. Picture: Getty

By Hope Wilson

Here are the best dressed stars at the Emmys 2025.

The 2025 Emmys took place on Sunday September 14 and the stars were out in force as they celebrated the best shows on TV.

While programmes such as Adolescence, The Studio and Slow Horses scooped multiple awards, much attention was on teenager Owen Cooper becoming the youngest winner of all time.

Another exciting part of the award ceremony are the extravagant outfits the stars wear to the event, and this year saw some lavish clothing on the red carpet.

Here are some of the outfits from the Emmys...

Jenna Ortega donned a striking dress
Jenna Ortega donned a striking dress. Picture: Getty
Sydney Sweeney wore a red number to the Emmys
Sydney Sweeney wore a red number to the Emmys. Picture: Getty
Lisa looked radiant in pink
Lisa looked radiant in pink. Picture: Getty
Pedro Pascal opted for a white suit
Pedro Pascal opted for a white suit. Picture: Getty
Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost stunned on the red carpet
Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost stunned on the red carpet. Picture: Getty
Catherine Zeta Jones wore a beautiful black dress
Catherine Zeta Jones wore a beautiful black dress. Picture: Getty
Angela Bassett shimmered on the red carpet
Angela Bassett shimmered on the red carpet. Picture: Getty
Owen Cooper and Caitlin Reilly matched in black
Owen Cooper and Caitlin Reilly matched in black. Picture: Getty
Selena Gomez looked glamorous
Selena Gomez looked glamorous. Picture: Getty
Seth Rogan wore a chocolate brown suit
Seth Rogan wore a chocolate brown suit. Picture: Getty
Cate Blanchett went for a black suit
Cate Blanchett went for a black suit. Picture: Getty
Adam Brody and Leighton Meester looked a dream together
Adam Brody and Leighton Meester looked a dream together. Picture: Getty
Aimee Lou Wood looked pretty in pink
Aimee Lou Wood looked pretty in pink. Picture: Getty
Bowen Yang wore a white and black number
Bowen Yang wore a white and black number. Picture: Getty
Harrison Ford and Calista Flockhart matched in black
Harrison Ford and Calista Flockhart matched in black. Picture: Getty
Jennifer Coolidge looked gorgeous on the red carpet
Jennifer Coolidge looked gorgeous on the red carpet. Picture: Getty
Ben Stiller and Christine Taylor posed on the red carpet
Ben Stiller and Christine Taylor posed on the red carpet. Picture: Getty

