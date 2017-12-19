Enrique Iglesias and Wife Anna Kournikova Have Been Keeping TWO Big Secrets!

19 December 2017, 15:17 | Updated: 10 October 2018, 16:28

Enrique Iglesias and Wife Anna Kournikova baby

The couple have reportedly become parents for the first time and the names are adorable!

Enrique Iglesias and his former tennis star Anna Kournikova have welcomed twin babies.

The hot couple are now parents for the first time after deciding to keep their pregnancy a secret from the prying eyes of the media.

It's been claimed Anna and Enrique have welcomed a healthy set of twins, a boy and girl who have been named Nicholas and Lucy.

According to reports by TMZ, the twins were born at the weekend in Miami, Florida.

 

It appears that Anna has been hiding her pregnancy, as she posted three photos on Instagram, featuring herself on a boat with the tag 'no filter needed'. 

Any clues as to whether she may have been pregnant were swamped by an Iglesias jacket from his recent tour. 

 

#miamiwinter #зимушказима #nofilterneeded

A post shared by Аня (@annakournikova) onDec 15, 2017 at 1:38pm PST

The new parents have been dating since 2001 after meeting on the set of the Spanish singer's Escape music video, but are not thought to have tied the knot just yet.

 

I shrunk my #dog #miami #love #dogs

A post shared by Enrique Iglesias (@enriqueiglesias) onDec 15, 2017 at 2:02pm PST

Anna and Enrique are notoriously secretive about their relationship and haven't been seen together in public for nearly a year - so the latest additions to their family have come as a surprise to say the least! 

