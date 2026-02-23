Eric Dane gave emotional tribute to wife Rebecca Gayheart in his final interview

23 February 2026, 12:48

Eric Dane and Rebecca Gayheart (pictured) married in 2004 and separated in 2017.
Eric Dane and Rebecca Gayheart (pictured) married in 2004 and separated in 2017. Picture: Netflix/Getty

By Giorgina Hamilton

The Grey's Anatomy star star down for one last interview before his death from ALS.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Eric Dane opened up about his lasting love for Rebecca Gayheart in what would become his final on-camera conversation, the Netflix special Famous Last Words: Eric Dane.

The Grey’s Anatomy actor, who died Thursday aged 53 after living with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), spoke with raw honesty about his marriage and the bond that outlived it.

In one moving moment, Eric said of his wife, 54: “I will have never, by the time anyone sees this, fallen in love with another woman as deeply as I fell in love with Rebecca.”

The pair married in 2004 and separated in 2017, but surprised fans when they quietly halted their divorce proceedings in March 2025, just weeks before Eric publicly revealed his ALS diagnosis.

Dane said of Gayheart, 54: “I will have never, by the time anyone sees this, fallen in love with another woman as deeply as I fell in love with Rebecca.”
Dane said of Gayheart, 54: “I will have never, by the time anyone sees this, fallen in love with another woman as deeply as I fell in love with Rebecca.”. Picture: Getty

Together, they shared two daughters, Billie, 15, and Georgia, 14.

Writing in The Cut in December 2025, Gayheart described their relationship as having transformed over time, explaining that while their romantic connection had faded, her affection for him had become “familial.”

Filmed privately with Gwyneth Paltrow's husband, Brad Falchuk, among its executive producers, the two-part Netflix project captured Dane reflecting on love, fatherhood, and regret.

“I think Rebecca was more willing to show up and do her part than I was,” he admitted candidly.

"I don’t have that gene that just makes you wanna keep going regardless of what happens. I’m like, ‘If there’s a hole in the boat, don’t try to patch the hole.’ Scuttle the damn thing and find a new one.”

The actor also spoke about the cost of separation when it came to time with his children.

The Grey’s Anatomy actor (pictured), spoke with raw honesty about his marriage and the bond that outlived it.
The Grey’s Anatomy actor (pictured), spoke with raw honesty about his marriage and the bond that outlived it. Picture: Getty

“By virtue of the distance of us living in separate homes, there’s a lot of time lost there,” he reflected. “But I made sure that I can be there as much as possible and certainly when it counts.”

Despite no longer sharing a home, Eric said he and Rebecca’s friendship endured.

“We’re still really best friends,” he explained. “We still love each other deeply. I just think we don’t wanna live with each other. But there’s a lot of love there.”

Rebecca echoed his sentiments in her essay, looking back on their marriage with affection and realism.

“We had a really lovely marriage for a long time. We were married for 15 years — we created two beautiful girls,” she wrote.

“But also, lots of s**t went crazy in our relationship, and it wasn’t good. We separated, but we never got a divorce; we were about to and then we didn’t.”

Eric Dane | Famous Last Words | Netflix

She admitted that their dynamic remained unconventional: “It’s a very complicated relationship, one that’s confusing for people.”

After Eric’s passing, Brad Falchuk recalled to Extra how the late actor came to take part in the Netflix series.

“We reached out about him doing the show and then, as with all the guests, the request is always: ‘Will you just sit down with me and we’ll chat a little bit about the show and see if there is a rapport?’” he said.

Their first dinner, Brad remembered, was instant chemistry. “Eric and I sat down and had dinner at his house, and we connected very deeply, very quickly,” he shared.

The episodes premiered on Netflix Friday, offering a final glimpse of Eric’s humour and humanity. Falchuk later reflected on what stayed with him most: “He was so honest and vulnerable and easy and funny and charming…" he said.

Eric Dane leaves behind his wife, Rebecca Gayheart, and their daughters, Billie and Georgia (pictured)
Eric Dane leaves behind his wife, Rebecca Gayheart, and their daughters, Billie and Georgia (pictured). Picture: Getty

"What stayed with me more than anything was just his spirit and his courage and his acceptance of his frailty — and his defiance against being pitied and his defiance against the disease even though he’s accepting it as it was happening.”

Eric Dane passed away on February 20, 2026, aged 53, after a brave period with ALS.

He leaves behind his wife, Rebecca Gayheart, and their daughters, Billie and Georgia - the family he called his “greatest love story.”

Latest Showbiz News

See more Latest Showbiz News

Teddy Swims is coming to the UK this summer

Teddy Swims announces summer dates for UK and Ireland in 2026

Music

Ruth opened up about her painful divorce.

Ruth Langsford admits 'devastating' split from Eamonn Holmes was a ‘huge shock'

Celebrities

Eric Dane spoke movingly about his battle with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) in his final interview

Eric Dane said he was determined to ‘combat’ illness in poignant last interview before his death
Liam Reardon and Millie Court dated on and off for over four years.

Love Island's Liam Reardon reveals true feelings as ex Millie moves on with Zac

Love Island

Molly-Mae's followers think they know the gender of her baby.

Molly-Mae Hague fans convinced they know her baby’s gender after spotting distinct clue

The shock twist is part of a brutal vote ahead of the final.

Two axed Love Islanders 'plot to expose' All Star in shock return to villa this weekend

Love Island

Netflix has released the first full trailer for Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man, giving fans a first look at the feature film.

Peaky Blinders movie trailer revealed as Cillian Murphy returns as Tommy Shelby

Tana Ramsay has opened up about a heartfelt conversation she once had with Adam Peaty’s mother before the widely reported fallout between the two families.

Tana Ramsay reveals what she told Adam Peaty’s mum about ‘vulnerable’ Holly ahead of wedding
Zendaya has opened up about the subtle 'red flag' warning signs she pays attention to in a relationship.

Zendaya shares the 'red flags' she never ignores in a relationship

S Club 7 star Tina Barrett has confirmed that the band are actively working together, amid rumours of a 2026 comeback tour.

S Club 7 confirm they are back 'working together' amid rumours of comeback tour

Trending Podcasts on Global Player

Live and Let Dyers

The News Agents

The Sports Agents

LuAnna: The Podcast

Live Playlists on Global Player

Club Classics

Queens of Pop

Throwback Hits

Fresh Music Friday

Trending on Heart

In a statement released at midday, the King expressed his “deepest concern” over the arrest of his brother and said “the law must take its course."

King Charles makes statement about brother Andrew's arrest

News

Miley Cyrus has sent fans wild with the news.

Miley Cyrus announces Hannah Montana reunion special for show’s 20th anniversary

Alison Hammond has opened up about the fitness routine that’s helping her maintain her impressive 11-stone weight loss.

Alison Hammond reveals health routine behind her incredible 11-stone weight loss

The MAFS spin-off is 'coming soon' – and we can't wait!

Second Married at First Sight - release date, cast and experiment details revealed

Married at First Sight

Stacey, 36, joined the ITV series last October, stepping in for Simon after he missed the first few days of filming due to a fall.

Simon Cowell reveals Stacey Solomon's Britain's Got Talent future as she steps in as guest judge

Celebrities

Harper Beckham has shared a public post dedicated to her three big brothers.

Harper Beckham, 14, shares heartfelt message about brother Brooklyn amidst family feud

Mel has been an integral part of the show since season two of MAFS Australia.

MAFS expert Mel Schilling quits show after twelve years with shock statement

Married at First Sight

Five bombshells have quit Love Island All Stars, according to The Sun.

Love Island All Stars in crisis as five bombshells quit because of brutal fallouts

Love Island

Love Island All Stars First Look revealed

Love Island All Stars First Look sees tensions flare as controversial game returns

Love Island

Here’s a look at what the stars of Dawson’s Creek have been doing since the show’s finale.

Where are the cast of Dawson's Creek now?

TV & Movies

Tyra Banks was born and raised in Inglewood, California, to parents Carolyn London and Donald Banks

Tyra Banks facts: Model's age, career, partner, net worth and where she is now explained

Gordon Ramsay has built a culinary empire and glittering showbiz career.

Gordon Ramsay facts: Age, wife, children, career, net worth and more revealed

Jack Whitehall's tour has been announced

Jack Whitehall Bad Influence tour dates, venues, presale and tickets revealed

Ben Shephard is the face of some of the most popular ITV shows

Ben Shephard facts: Age, TV shows, wife, children and more revealed

Leigh-Anne Pinnock is one quarter of girl band Little Mix

Leigh-Anne Pinnock facts: Age, songs, husband, children and more revealed

Cruz, 20, revealed the intro for his new single 'For Your Love', written with his band The Breakers (pictured)

Cruz Beckham pays sweet tribute to dad David in new music video teaser

Music