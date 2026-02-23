Eric Dane gave emotional tribute to wife Rebecca Gayheart in his final interview

Eric Dane and Rebecca Gayheart (pictured) married in 2004 and separated in 2017. Picture: Netflix/Getty

By Giorgina Hamilton

The Grey's Anatomy star star down for one last interview before his death from ALS.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Eric Dane opened up about his lasting love for Rebecca Gayheart in what would become his final on-camera conversation, the Netflix special Famous Last Words: Eric Dane.

The Grey’s Anatomy actor, who died Thursday aged 53 after living with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), spoke with raw honesty about his marriage and the bond that outlived it.

In one moving moment, Eric said of his wife, 54: “I will have never, by the time anyone sees this, fallen in love with another woman as deeply as I fell in love with Rebecca.”

The pair married in 2004 and separated in 2017, but surprised fans when they quietly halted their divorce proceedings in March 2025, just weeks before Eric publicly revealed his ALS diagnosis.

Dane said of Gayheart, 54: “I will have never, by the time anyone sees this, fallen in love with another woman as deeply as I fell in love with Rebecca.”. Picture: Getty

Together, they shared two daughters, Billie, 15, and Georgia, 14.

Writing in The Cut in December 2025, Gayheart described their relationship as having transformed over time, explaining that while their romantic connection had faded, her affection for him had become “familial.”

Filmed privately with Gwyneth Paltrow's husband, Brad Falchuk, among its executive producers, the two-part Netflix project captured Dane reflecting on love, fatherhood, and regret.

“I think Rebecca was more willing to show up and do her part than I was,” he admitted candidly.

"I don’t have that gene that just makes you wanna keep going regardless of what happens. I’m like, ‘If there’s a hole in the boat, don’t try to patch the hole.’ Scuttle the damn thing and find a new one.”

The actor also spoke about the cost of separation when it came to time with his children.

The Grey’s Anatomy actor (pictured), spoke with raw honesty about his marriage and the bond that outlived it. Picture: Getty

“By virtue of the distance of us living in separate homes, there’s a lot of time lost there,” he reflected. “But I made sure that I can be there as much as possible and certainly when it counts.”

Despite no longer sharing a home, Eric said he and Rebecca’s friendship endured.

“We’re still really best friends,” he explained. “We still love each other deeply. I just think we don’t wanna live with each other. But there’s a lot of love there.”

Rebecca echoed his sentiments in her essay, looking back on their marriage with affection and realism.

“We had a really lovely marriage for a long time. We were married for 15 years — we created two beautiful girls,” she wrote.

“But also, lots of s**t went crazy in our relationship, and it wasn’t good. We separated, but we never got a divorce; we were about to and then we didn’t.”

Eric Dane | Famous Last Words | Netflix

She admitted that their dynamic remained unconventional: “It’s a very complicated relationship, one that’s confusing for people.”

After Eric’s passing, Brad Falchuk recalled to Extra how the late actor came to take part in the Netflix series.

“We reached out about him doing the show and then, as with all the guests, the request is always: ‘Will you just sit down with me and we’ll chat a little bit about the show and see if there is a rapport?’” he said.

Their first dinner, Brad remembered, was instant chemistry. “Eric and I sat down and had dinner at his house, and we connected very deeply, very quickly,” he shared.

The episodes premiered on Netflix Friday, offering a final glimpse of Eric’s humour and humanity. Falchuk later reflected on what stayed with him most: “He was so honest and vulnerable and easy and funny and charming…" he said.

Eric Dane leaves behind his wife, Rebecca Gayheart, and their daughters, Billie and Georgia (pictured). Picture: Getty

"What stayed with me more than anything was just his spirit and his courage and his acceptance of his frailty — and his defiance against being pitied and his defiance against the disease even though he’s accepting it as it was happening.”

Eric Dane passed away on February 20, 2026, aged 53, after a brave period with ALS.

He leaves behind his wife, Rebecca Gayheart, and their daughters, Billie and Georgia - the family he called his “greatest love story.”