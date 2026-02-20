Eric Dane said he was determined to ‘combat’ illness in poignant last interview before his death

20 February 2026, 16:28

Eric Dane spoke movingly about his battle with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) in his final interview
Eric Dane spoke movingly about his battle with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) in his final interview

By Giorgina Hamilton

The Grey’s Anatomy and Euphoria star spoke candidly about living with ALS, calling it “something so horrible”.

Grey’s Anatomy star Eric Dane spoke movingly about his battle with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) in his final interview, calling the disease “something so horrible” just months before his death.

The actor’s passing was confirmed on Thursday at the age of 53, less than a year after he publicly revealed his ALS diagnosis, also known as Lou Gehrig’s disease.

Despite his deteriorating health, Dane remained active and optimistic; in December 2025, he joined a virtual panel for I AM ALS, where he reflected on how his work and how it helped him cope with the illness.

During the discussion, he spoke about playing a firefighter and 9/11 hero named Matthew in an episode of Brilliant Minds the previous month, a character struggling to tell his family about his ALS diagnosis.

Despite his deteriorating health, Dane remained active and optimistic.
Despite his deteriorating health, Dane remained active and optimistic.

Eric said he was “grateful” for the role, describing it as “cathartic” to portray someone living with the same disease he was facing.

“It had been very encouraging that my spirit remained buoyant … in the face of something so horrible,” he said.

At the time, the actor shared how he was surprised by his own resilience. “I have no reason to be in a good spirit at any time, on any given day,” he admitted.

“I don't think anybody would blame me if I went upstairs in my bedroom, crawled under the sheets, and spent the next two weeks crying.

“I was a little bit pleasantly surprised when I realized that I wasn't built like that, because I thought for sure that was gonna be me,” he added.

Eric Dane joined Grey’s Anatomy in 2006, making his first appearance during season 2 as Dr Mark Sloan.
Eric Dane joined Grey's Anatomy in 2006, making his first appearance during season 2 as Dr Mark Sloan.

In the final months of his life, Eric became a passionate advocate for ALS awareness and research. He spoke openly about the urgent need for more funding and attention to the disease.

“I make sure that people are aware of what ALS is and what it's about, and more importantly, what we can do to combat it and improve the landscape,” he explained.

“Because it's so rocky and littered with hurdles and bureaucracy and all this other nonsense that we're trying to sift through so we can get to a place where we go, start working on a solution.”

Eric Dane joined Grey’s Anatomy in 2006, making his first appearance during season 2 as Dr Mark Sloan, the charismatic and often reckless plastic surgeon nicknamed “McSteamy.”

Originally introduced as a guest character, Dane’s performance proved so popular that he became a series regular from season 3 through season 9.

Originally introduced as a guest character, Dane’s performance proved so popular that he became a series regular from season 3 through season 9 (pictured with Patrick Dempsey)
Originally introduced as a guest character, Dane's performance proved so popular that he became a series regular from season 3 through season 9 (pictured with Patrick Dempsey)

His story arc saw Mark evolve from flirtatious troublemaker to devoted father and mentor before his emotional departure in 2012, when the character was killed following a plane crash storyline, one of the show’s most memorable goodbyes.

Eric’s family confirmed his death in a statement shared with People magazine.

“With heavy hearts, we share that Eric Dane passed on Thursday afternoon following a courageous battle with ALS,” they said.

“He spent his final days surrounded by dear friends, his devoted wife, and his two beautiful daughters, Billie and Georgia, who were the center of his world.”

Eric and wife Rebecca welcomed their first daughter, Billie Beatrice Dane, in March 2010, and their second, Georgia Geraldine Dane, in December 2011 (pictured)
Eric and wife Rebecca welcomed their first daughter, Billie Beatrice Dane, in March 2010, and their second, Georgia Geraldine Dane, in December 2011 (pictured)

The statement continued: “Throughout his journey with ALS, Eric became a passionate advocate for awareness and research, determined to make a difference for others facing the same fight.

“He will be deeply missed, and lovingly remembered always. Eric adored his fans and is forever grateful for the outpouring of love and support he's received.

"The family has asked for privacy as they navigate this impossible time.”

