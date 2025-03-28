Dame Esther Rantzen 'not responding to medication' says daughter in heartbreaking update

28 March 2025, 12:25

Rebecca Wilcox shared a heartbreaking update about her mother's health.
Rebecca Wilcox shared a heartbreaking update about her mother's health. Picture: Alamy/Getty

By Claire Blackmore

Dame Esther Rantzen's daughter Rebecca has shared a devastating update on her mother's battle with terminal lung cancer.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Dame Esther Rantzen's daughter has revealed that her mother is no longer responding to the medication she was put on to battle stage four lung cancer.

Rebecca Wilcox shared the heartbreaking update on the veteran broadcaster's health during an interview with 5 News about her mum's grave condition.

The 84-year-old, who famously founded Childline, was diagnosed with terminal cancer in 2023 after she discovered a lump in her armpit.

Last year she was placed on an "amazing" new drug to ease her condition and delay the spread, but Dame Esther's middle child Rebecca confessed the treatment had sadly stopped working.

Dame Esther Rantzen is battling terminal lung cancer.
Dame Esther Rantzen is battling terminal lung cancer. Picture: Alamy

When asked about the former journalist's current state and whether the medication was slowing her mother's condition, she told host Julian Druker: "I really wish that was true but I don't think that's the case anymore."

Both Dame Esther and her daughter Rebecca have openly spoken out in support of assisted dying and are in favour of it becoming legal in the UK.

During the 5 News interview, Rebecca also addressed the news that the implementation of the Assisted Dying Bill had potentially been postponed to 2029.

She said: "I just wish that people understood that all the assisted dying bill is, is choice for people that want it.

"All it is, is giving you peace of mind and that peace of mind, I cannot tell you how powerful that would be right now for my mum.

"I'm a witness to the trauma of uncertainty, to the trauma of stress around what is going to happen.

"The fact that she doesn't know how her death is going to happen, how the pain is going to progress, the exhaustion, the fatigue, what symptoms are going to come in.

"She is a person who has fought her whole life for other people, and she has no control now.

"Why can't we give people like my mum with a terminal diagnosis, with no other choice, some choice as to when and how and where they die?"

Rebecca Wilcox, Dame Esther Rantzen's daughter, revealed her mother is no longer responding to her medication.
Rebecca Wilcox, Dame Esther Rantzen's daughter, revealed her mother is no longer responding to her medication. Picture: Channel 5

Dame Esther, who hosted the BBC series That's Life! for 21 years, previously admitted she was considering the possibility of passing away at Dignitas – an assisted dying clinic in Switzerland.

However, now her condition has worsened, Rebecca revealed her mother's potential plans were no longer feasible.

"Frankly Dignitas is out of the window for us as well," she continued to 5 News.

"You have to be relatively healthy to do that, if she had gone, she would have gone months before she would have died here."

The veteran broadcaster has spoken out in favour of assisted dying.
The veteran broadcaster has spoken out in favour of assisted dying. Picture: Alamy

During an interview with The Today Podcast on BBC Sounds, Dame Esther said that a change in UK law around assisted dying "would mean that I could look forward in confidence to a death which is pain-free surrounded by people I love".

"The only other way of having a pain-free death to look forward to in confidence is to go to Dignitas in Switzerland without my family - because if my family go with me they could be investigated by the police for killing me, or pressuring me to die."

Latest Showbiz News

See more Latest Showbiz News

The ABBA Voyage setlist has been revealed

ABBA Voyage setlist and concert duration revealed

Music

Clarkson's Farm will return for series 4, with filming already underway at Diddly Squat Farm

Clarkson's Farm season 4: Release date, cast and guest appearances revealed

Jacqui claimed MAFS experts John, Mel and Alessandra were 'deceptive' and 'unethical' in their approach.

MAFS Australia's Jacqui accuses 'deceptive' experts of gaslighting her in scathing online rant

Married at First Sight

MAFS Australia's Jack and Tori have split

MAFS Australia's Jack and Tori announce shock split after two years together

Married at First Sight

Fans are wondering if there will be another series of Last One Laughing UK

Will there be a Last One Laughing UK season 2? Everything we know about a second series

TV & Movies

Lady Gaga has announced The MAYHEM Ball tour

Lady Gaga The MAYHEM Ball tour dates, venues, tickets and prices revealed

Music

MAFS Australia's Clint has revealed he is "humbly wealthy"

MAFS Australia star Clint's incredible net worth and businesses revealed

Married at First Sight

Ed Sheeran has revealed he will release a new album in 2025

Ed Sheeran's new album release date, title, songs and tour dates revealed

Gemma Collins showed off her two-stone weight loss

Gemma Collins proudly shows off two-stone weight loss after starting jabs

Marvel have announced the full cast of 'Avengers: Doomsday'

Marvel's Avengers: Doomsday full cast, release date, plot, trailer and who is missing

TV & Movies

Trending Podcasts on Global Player

Live and Let Dyers

The News Agents

Heart Breakfast Podcast

LuAnna: The Podcast

Live Playlists on Global Player

Club Classics

Queens of Pop

Throwback Hits

Fresh Music Friday

Trending on Heart

King Charles has returned home after a "brief" hospital visit.

King Charles taken to hospital after suffering side effects of cancer treatment

Royals

Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash have revealed they aren't the "perfect couple"

Stacey Solomon admits ‘we’re not a perfect couple’ as she opens up about arguments with Joe Swash
The rumoured CBB cast has been revealed

Celebrity Big Brother line-up rumours revealed as start date announced

Dancing on Ice has been cancelled

Dancing on Ice axed for a second time after ratings plummet

Veronica and Eliot tied the knot on MAFS Australia

Are MAFS Australia's Eliot and Veronica still together?

Married at First Sight

Duffy has returned to her fans in a TikTok video

Duffy is seen for the first time in 10 years after kidnapping horror

Ed Sheeran's new single is titled Azizam

What does 'Azizam' mean? Ed Sheeran explains Persian lyrics

Music

Which MAFS Australia 2025 couples are still together?

Which MAFS Australia 2025 couples are still together?

Married at First Sight

Robbie and Danny Dyer

Robbie Williams talks "absolute thrill" of duetting with Danny Dyer: "It makes no sense on paper!"
MAFS Australia's Jacqui has gone rogue!

MAFS Australia's Jacqui leaks texts she sent to Jeff amid backlash

Married at First Sight

Mother's Day 2025 Gift Guide: What to buy your mum this year

Mother's Day 2025 Gift Guide: What to buy your mum this year

Lifestyle

Kris Marshall stars as DCI Humphrey Goodman in Beyond Paradise.

Kris Marshall facts: Beyond Paradise actor's age, wife, kids and career revealed

Ed Sheeran is a British music star

Ed Sheeran facts: Singer's age, wife, children, parents and best songs revealed

Music

Are MAFS Australia's Lauren and Clint still together?

Are MAFS Australia's Lauren and Clint still together?

Married at First Sight

Why did Adrian leave MAFS Australia?

Why did Adrian leave MAFS Australia? Groom shares real reason for exit

Married at First Sight

MAFS Australia's Teejay and Beth are late-comers on the show

Are MAFS Australia's Beth and Teejay still together?

Married at First Sight