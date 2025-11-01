What happened to Eternal and why did Louise Redknapp quit the band?

1 November 2025, 16:00

Formed in London in 1992, the original Eternal line-up featured sisters Easther and Vernie Bennett, Louise Nurding (now Redknapp), and Kéllé Bryan.
Formed in London in 1992, the original Eternal line-up featured sisters Easther and Vernie Bennett, Louise Nurding (now Redknapp), and Kéllé Bryan. Picture: Getty

By Giorgina Hamilton

From chart-topping hits to a bitter reunion row — why Louise walked away from Eternal.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

When Eternal burst onto the music scene in the early 90s, they quickly became one of the biggest British girl groups of their time.

Formed in London in 1992, the original line-up featured sisters Easther and Vernie Bennett, Louise Nurding (now Redknapp), and Kéllé Bryan.

Their debut album, Always & Forever, was released in 1993 and sold over a million copies in the UK.

It produced several hit singles, including 'Stay' and 'Just a Step from Heaven,' establishing the group as major figures in the country’s R&B scene.

Their debut album, Always & Forever, released in 1993, sold over a million copies in the UK and established them as major figures in the country’s R&B scene.
Their debut album, Always & Forever, released in 1993, sold over a million copies in the UK and established them as major figures in the country’s R&B scene. Picture: Getty

But the group’s history has also been marked by internal tensions, shifting career goals, and, more recently, a public dispute that ended plans for a full reunion of the original line-up.

Why did Louise Redknapp leave Eternal?

Eternal quickly established themselves as a huge force in UK pop music, with their 1993 debut album earning huge sales and a succession of singles that made them staples on radio and TV.

Yet, behind the commercial momentum, Louise Nurding was struggling. By 1995, she had left the group — a move explained at the time as a desire to pursue a solo career, and in later interviews described in more personal terms.

Eternal - Save Our Love (Music Video)

Louise has since reflected candidly on that period, telling The Independent she felt “really lost” adding: "All I’d ever wanted to be was a pop star and I was miserable."

Louise left Eternal in 1995, later admitting that while walking away felt “weak” at the time, it was in fact an act of strength. “I knew I was really sad,” she reflected. “I was in my early twenties, and you shouldn’t be sad at that stage in your life.”

Despite her departure, she remained under contract for four more albums with the group’s label and was asked to fulfil the agreement by releasing solo material — something she hadn’t originally intended. “It wasn’t part of the plan, as I actually really enjoyed being part of the band,” she explained. “We were just quite different characters.”

The exit paved the way for a successful solo run under her married name, Louise Redknapp, including 'Naked' in 1996 and '2 Faced' in 2000.
The exit paved the way for a successful solo run under her married name, Louise Redknapp, including 'Naked' in 1996 and '2 Faced' in 2000. Picture: Getty

The exit paved the way for a successful solo run under her married name, Louise Redknapp, including 'Naked' in 1996 and '2 Faced' in 2000.

In interviews over the years Louise has acknowledged the difficulty of the decision to leave. Talking about life after Eternal she told The Guardian that leaving left her wondering “what on earth is going to happen to me?” but that stepping out on her own allowed her to take creative risks and build a different kind of career.

After Louise’s departure, Eternal continued as a trio and maintained chart success through the 1990s, but lineup changes and the pull of solo projects meant the original chemistry never fully reassembled.

Louise - 2 Faced

Kéllé Bryan left in 1998, and by the turn of the millennium, Eternal had effectively disbanded, their early momentum petering out as members pursued separate careers.

What happened to the Eternal reunion in 2023?

In 2023, plans emerged for an Eternal reunion and tour that would have brought Louise and Kéllé back with the Bennett sisters for the first time in decades.

Within days, reports surfaced of a dispute over performing at LGBTQ+ events, including Pride festivals, due to differing views on trans rights.

The disagreement quickly escalated: Louise and Kéllé withdrew, and the promoters ultimately abandoned the full lineup tour.

Redknapp’s publicist, Simon Jones, made a statement: “A message was sent to the team putting together the Eternal reunion stating that if it was to go ahead, neither Vernie nor Easther [Bennett] would perform at Pride shows or LGBTQ+ festivals.

In June 2024 at Mighty Hoopla in Brockwell Park, Louise Redknapp and Kéllé Bryan surprised the crowd by reuniting on stage for a rendition of the group’s 1994 hit 'So Good'.
In June 2024 at Mighty Hoopla in Brockwell Park, Louise Redknapp and Kéllé Bryan surprised the crowd by reuniting on stage for a rendition of the group’s 1994 hit 'So Good'. Picture: Getty

"This was because the duo felt that the gay community was being hijacked by the trans community and they do not support this.

"The team behind the proposed Eternal reunion are gay… and neither myself nor any of the team would work with artists who held such views about the trans community.”

Heart's Confessions Of A Celebrity School Run - Louise Redknapp

In June 2024 at Mighty Hoopla in Brockwell Park, Louise Redknapp and Kéllé Bryan surprised the crowd by reuniting on stage for a rendition of the group’s 1994 hit 'So Good'.

In a 2025 interview, Louise reflected on her decision not to reunite with Etneral: “There are some non-negotiables in my world.

“The queer community has stuck by me from day one. I wouldn’t have a music career without them, and they have held me up at my darkest moments.

Referring to her ex-bandmates, she said: "I respect that you have your beliefs and that’s where you stand in your life – but that doesn’t mean it has to be my life. I have my path, they have their path. For me, it wasn’t a hard decision to make."

Latest Showbiz News

See more Latest Showbiz News

All Saints first released music in 1997

Where are All Saints members now?

Music

According to band member Geri Halliwell, the group’s origins involved dozens of hopefuls and a management company in London.

How did the Spice Girls meet? Group explain how they formed

Dani Dyer has opened up about suffering a secret miscarriage before falling pregnant with her eldest child, Santiago.

Dani Dyer reveals she suffered secret miscarriage before welcoming son Santiago

More drama seems to be brewing as cracks in Steven's relationship with Nelly deepen.

MAFS UK fans ‘figure out’ Steven’s ‘scandalous secret’ as truth finally comes out

Married at First Sight

Lily Allen has revealed who Madeline is on her new album West End Girl.

Lily Allen confirms 'Madeline' identity and song meaning from album West End Girl

Music

Steven's behaviour has come under fire in recent weeks.

MAFS UK's Steven hits back after 'flirting' with third bride in unaired scenes

Married at First Sight

Lesley explained close friend Pauline was "not okay now".

Lesley Joseph shares heartbreaking update on Pauline Quirke amid dementia battle

Celebrities

Hugh Jackman and Neil Diamond performed an iconic love song in the clip.

Hugh Jackman and Neil Diamond perform famous love song in sweet karaoke video

Celebrities

John reveals his true feelings in tonight's episode.

MAFS UK's Abi breaks down in tears as John makes shock revelation

Married at First Sight

The MAFS UK season 10 couples have wed

Which MAFS UK 2025 couples are still together?

Married at First Sight

Trending Podcasts on Global Player

Live and Let Dyers

The News Agents

The Sports Agents

LuAnna: The Podcast

Live Playlists on Global Player

Club Classics

Queens of Pop

Throwback Hits

Fresh Music Friday

Trending on Heart

The Sugagbabes has had a variety of band members through the years

Who were all the Sugababes members? From the original line up until now explained

Music

Julia-Ruth has broken a huge E4 rule on Instagram.

MAFS UK's Julia-Ruth breaks major show rule as she drops huge bombshell

Married at First Sight

MAFS UK welcomed Abi and John as a new husband and wife to the experiement

Are MAFS UK's Abi and John still together?

Married at First Sight

Kelsey Grammer has welcomed his eighth child into the world.

Kelsey Grammer welcomes eighth child at 70 as wife Kayte gives birth

Celebrities

At the 2001 VMAs Britney Spears walked on stage with a Burmese python on her shoulders.

The true story of Britney Spears’ famous snake dance: "It was really risky"

Since its release in 1987, the movie has captivated generations, becoming a beloved classic that still sparks endless rewatches and dance-floor imitations.

Truth behind Dirty Dancing's iconic lift scene: 'We never rehearsed it'

“I woke up the next morning, and that picture of me in the dress was on the front page of every newspaper,” Geri remembers.

Incredible story behind Geri Halliwell's Union Jack dress: "It was a tea towel"

The 21-year-old made her live singing debut on Friday night at Cannery Hall in Nashville, performing with student band Jade Street as her famous dad watched on.

Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin's daughter Apple, 21, makes surprise singing debut

Julia-Ruth has been lying about her intimacy with Divarni.

MAFS UK's Julia-Ruth issues emotional apology as her 'tremendous lies' are exposed

Married at First Sight

Pizza Hut has announced a string of closures.

Pizza Hut closing 68 UK restaurants - full list of locations shutting down

Lifestyle

Melanie Blatt rose to fame in All Saints

Melanie Blatt facts: All Saints singer's age, career, husband and children revealed

Just two years after the Spice Girls became a global phenomenon, Ginger Spice shocked fans and her bandmates by walking away

Why did Geri Halliwell leave the Spice Girls?

George Michael's sudden death in 2016 shocked fans around the world and prompted a renewed appreciation of his musical legacy and philanthropic work.

How did George Michael die? Inside story of the singer's death explained

The Celebrity Traitors final is only days away.

When is the Celebrity Traitors final? Last episode's date and time revealed

The Traitors

Keye and Davide joined the cast of MAFS UK

Are Davide and Keye still together? MAFS UK relationship revealed

Married at First Sight

Gladiator Harry Aikines-Aryeetey is a former medal winning athlete

Harry Aikines-Aryeetey facts: Nitro's age, height, wife and children revealed