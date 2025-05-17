Eurovision 2025 final running order: Full list of when each country will perform

Here's the full running order for The Eurovision Song Contest Final.

The Eurovision Song Contest 2025 final will take place on Saturday, May 17, in Basel, Switzerland, with the final running order being confirmed earlier in the week - with the UK performing in eighth place.

Following the conclusion of Thursday night's dramatic Second Semi-Final, the full list of 26 countries competing in the Grand Final of the Eurovision Song Contest 2025 has been confirmed.

Twenty qualifiers from the semi-finals will join the automatic finalists, also known as the 'Big Five' (France, Germany, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), along with host nation and reigning champions Switzerland.

The running order for the Grand Final, which takes place in Basel, Switzerland on Saturday, May 17, was finalised in the early hours after the second semi-final. As has been tradition for the past 11 years, the running order was determined by show producers to create the most dynamic viewing experience, based on a random allocation draw of each act into either the first or second half of the show.

At the moment, Sweden is favourite to win with 42%, followed by Austria with 21% and then Netherlands with 5%.

The United Kingdom, represented by girl group Remember Monday with their country-pop anthem What the Hell Just Happened?, currently sits in 11th place, with just a 1% chance of taking home the trophy.

The competition is heating up as fans across Europe and beyond eagerly await who will take the crown at this year's Grand Final (hosted by Hazel Brugger, Michelle Hunziker and Sandra Studer) broadcast live from St. Jakobshalle in Basel and streamed globally via Eurovision's official platforms.

Remember Monday - who are representing the UK - are performing in eighth place. Picture: Alamy

Eurovision 2025 final running order

1. Norway | Kyle Alessandro – Lighter

2. Luxembourg | Laura Thorn – La Poupée Monte Le Son

3. Estonia | Tommy Cash – Espresso Macchiato

4. Israel | Yuval Raphael – New Day Will Rise

5. Lithuania | Katarsis – Tavo Akys

6. Spain | Melody – ESA DIVA

7. Ukraine | Ziferblat – Bird of Pray

8. United Kingdom | Remember Monday – What The Hell Just Happened?

9. Austria | JJ – Wasted Love

10. Iceland | VÆB – RÓA

11. Latvia | Tautumeitas – Bur Man Laimi

12. Netherlands | Claude – C’est La Vie

13. Finland | Erika Vikman – ICH KOMME

14. Italy | Lucio Corsi | Volevo Essere Un Duro

15. Poland | Justyna Steczkowska – GAJA

16. Germany | Abor & Tynna – Baller

17. Greece | Klavdia – Asteromáta

18. Armenia | PARG – SURVIVOR

19. Switzerland | Zoë Më – Voyage

20. Malta | Miriana Conte – SERVING

21. Portugal | NAPA – Deslocado

22. Denmark | Sissal – Hallucination

23. Sweden | KAJ – Bara Bada Bastu

24. France | Louane – maman

25. San Marino | Gabry Ponte – Tutta L’Italia

26. Albania | Shkodra Elektronike – Zjerm