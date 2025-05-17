Eurovision 2025 final running order: Full list of when each country will perform
17 May 2025, 19:30
Here's the full running order for The Eurovision Song Contest Final.
The Eurovision Song Contest 2025 final will take place on Saturday, May 17, in Basel, Switzerland, with the final running order being confirmed earlier in the week - with the UK performing in eighth place.
Following the conclusion of Thursday night's dramatic Second Semi-Final, the full list of 26 countries competing in the Grand Final of the Eurovision Song Contest 2025 has been confirmed.
Twenty qualifiers from the semi-finals will join the automatic finalists, also known as the 'Big Five' (France, Germany, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), along with host nation and reigning champions Switzerland.
The running order for the Grand Final, which takes place in Basel, Switzerland on Saturday, May 17, was finalised in the early hours after the second semi-final. As has been tradition for the past 11 years, the running order was determined by show producers to create the most dynamic viewing experience, based on a random allocation draw of each act into either the first or second half of the show.
At the moment, Sweden is favourite to win with 42%, followed by Austria with 21% and then Netherlands with 5%.
The United Kingdom, represented by girl group Remember Monday with their country-pop anthem What the Hell Just Happened?, currently sits in 11th place, with just a 1% chance of taking home the trophy.
The competition is heating up as fans across Europe and beyond eagerly await who will take the crown at this year's Grand Final (hosted by Hazel Brugger, Michelle Hunziker and Sandra Studer) broadcast live from St. Jakobshalle in Basel and streamed globally via Eurovision's official platforms.
Eurovision 2025 final running order
1. Norway | Kyle Alessandro – Lighter
2. Luxembourg | Laura Thorn – La Poupée Monte Le Son
3. Estonia | Tommy Cash – Espresso Macchiato
4. Israel | Yuval Raphael – New Day Will Rise
5. Lithuania | Katarsis – Tavo Akys
6. Spain | Melody – ESA DIVA
7. Ukraine | Ziferblat – Bird of Pray
8. United Kingdom | Remember Monday – What The Hell Just Happened?
9. Austria | JJ – Wasted Love
10. Iceland | VÆB – RÓA
11. Latvia | Tautumeitas – Bur Man Laimi
12. Netherlands | Claude – C’est La Vie
13. Finland | Erika Vikman – ICH KOMME
14. Italy | Lucio Corsi | Volevo Essere Un Duro
15. Poland | Justyna Steczkowska – GAJA
16. Germany | Abor & Tynna – Baller
17. Greece | Klavdia – Asteromáta
18. Armenia | PARG – SURVIVOR
19. Switzerland | Zoë Më – Voyage
20. Malta | Miriana Conte – SERVING
21. Portugal | NAPA – Deslocado
22. Denmark | Sissal – Hallucination
23. Sweden | KAJ – Bara Bada Bastu
24. France | Louane – maman
25. San Marino | Gabry Ponte – Tutta L’Italia
26. Albania | Shkodra Elektronike – Zjerm