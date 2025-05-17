Eurovision 2025 hosts: Who are Hazel Brugger, Michelle Hunziker and Sandra Studer?

By Alice Dear

Here's everything you need to know about Eurovision 2025 hosts Hazel Brugger, Michelle Hunziker and Sandra Studer as the final is held in Basel, Switzerland.

Eurovision 2025 will be hosted by American-Swiss poet and comedian Hazel Brugger, Swiss-Italian TV show host and former model Michelle Hunziker and Swiss singer and TV show host Sandra Studer on May 17 in Basel, Switzerland.

The final will see 26 acts perform in a bid to win the Eurovision Song Contest, as Switzerland representative Nemo did last year with his winning track 'The Code', ultimately resulting in this year's contest being held in their homeland.

While Graham Norton will commentate the final of Eurovision for UK viewers, the actually ceremony, held in an arena called the Jakobshalle, will be hosted by Hazel, Michelle and Sandra, a hosting line-up which is said to have been selected as a symbol of values that define Switzerland; openness, diversity, multilingualism and a sense of togetherness.

Here's everything you need to know about Hazel Brugger, Michelle Hunziker and Sandra Studer:

Who is Hazel Brugger?

Who is Hazel Brugger? Picture: Alamy

Hazel Brugger, 31, is an American-Swiss poet and comedian who will be hosting the final of the Eurovision Song Contest 2025.

Born on December 9, 1993, the slam poet, comedian, cabaret artist and television presenter (who is married to German author and comedian, Thomas Spitzer) is a big name in Switzerland and has already shared her excitement at being selected as one of the hosts for the iconic night.

Taking to social media, Hazel wrote: "I am looking forward to the challenges and preparations, to the intensive time with Sandra and Michelle - and thank you in advance to everyone who was involved in the decision-making in any way, for the trust. Eh, I mean of course: I congratulate you on your good taste."

Who is Michelle Hunziker?

Who is Michelle Hunziker? Picture: Alamy

Michelle Hunziker, 48, is a Swiss-Italian TV show host and former model who will be hosting the Eurovision Song Contest 2025 alongside Hazel and Sandra.

She was born on January 24, 1977, and was 'discovered' by an Italian TV producer who launched her career in 1996. Two years later, Michelle booked her first acting role in TV series La Forza dell'Amore.

Michelle was later discovered by German TV producers, and went on to present the Goldene Kamera awards show with Thomas Gottschalk (a well-known German radio and television host and entertainer).

Who is Sandra Studer?

Who is Sandra Studer? Picture: Alamy

Sandra Studer, 56, is a Swiss singer and TV show host, best known for representing Switzerland in the 1991 Eurovision Song Contest, where she finished in fifth place.

Born on February 10, 1969, she represented Switzerland at the song contest under the stage name Sandra Simó with her track 'Canzone per te' (A Song For You), which she performed in Italian.