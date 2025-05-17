Eurovision 2025 runtime: How long is the Song Contest on for and when does it end?

How long is the Eurovision Song Contest on for and when does it end? Picture: Alamy

By Alice Dear

Eurovision 2025 runtime explained including start and end times as well as when the winning act is announced.

Eurovision 2025's final will take place on May 17, 2025, with the much-anticipated Grand Final kicking off at 8:00 PM BST. Fans across the UK and around the world will be able to watch the event live, experiencing all the excitement and spectacle as it unfolds from St. Jakobshalle arena in Basel, Switzerland.

The show is expected to run until around midnight, featuring a long runtime packed with performances from 26 competing countries. This includes the 'Big Five'; the host nation Switzerland, and the 20 qualifiers from the semi-finals. With such a full lineup, viewers can look forward to an evening filled with diverse music styles and vibrant staging.

Representing the United Kingdom this year is the girl group Remember Monday, who will bring their unique sound and energy to the Eurovision stage. As part of the 'Big Five,' the UK automatically qualifies for the final, giving them a prime spot in the competition.

Despite the extended runtime, the broadcast promises to keep viewers engaged with its dynamic performances, interval acts, and the thrilling voting process. Eurovision 2025 is set to be an unforgettable night of music and entertainment that runs deep into the night.

Remember Monday - who are representing the UK - are performing in eighth place. Picture: Alamy

When is Eurovision on?

The Eurovision Song Contest 2025 will be held from Tuesday, 13 May to Saturday, 17 May 2025, culminating in the Grand Final on Saturday, 17 May at 21:00 CEST (20:00 BST). The contest is hosted this year in Basel, Switzerland, following Switzerland's victory in 2024 with Nemo’s song The Code.

The schedule is as follows:

First Semi-Final: Tuesday, 13 May

Second Semi-Final: Thursday, 15 May

Grand Final: Saturday, 17 May

What time is Eurovision final on?

The Eurovision 2025 Grand Final will be broadcast live in the UK on Saturday, 17 May, starting at 8:00 PM (BST). You can watch it on BBC One or stream it on BBC iPlayer. The show will be hosted by Graham Norton, bringing all the action from St. Jakobshalle arena in Basel, Switzerland.

Eurovision final runtime

The Eurovision 2025 Grand Final will have a total running time of approximately four hours, beginning at 8:00 PM (BST) on Saturday, 17 May and expected to conclude around 12:05 AM on Sunday, 18 May.

The show includes all 26 live performances, intermission acts, the interval entertainment (including a performance by last year’s winner, Nemo), and the highly anticipated voting segment, where both jury and public votes are revealed — often extending the show's duration well past midnight. It's a full evening of music, spectacle, and suspense, broadcast live from St. Jakobshalle in Basel, Switzerland.

Nemo won the Eurovision song contest 2024. Picture: Alamy

When is the winner of Eurovision announced?

The winner of Eurovision is typically announced about 15 minutes before the end of the show. After the tense and exciting voting segment, where points from both the professional juries and the public televote are combined and revealed, the winning country is finally revealed.

Following the announcement, the winning artist or group returns to the stage to perform their song once more in a celebratory encore, marking the grand finale of the event. This moment is always a highlight, filled with emotion and jubilation, as the new Eurovision champion celebrates their victory live with millions of viewers around the world.