Eurovision's 20 best songs ever, ranked

Every year, Eurovision brings a wild mix of glitter, drama, and genuinely great pop songs to living rooms across Europe and beyond.

Since 1956, this dazzling musical circus has given us everything from career-making moments (hello, ABBA) to performances so bizarre you couldn't look away if you tried.

From power ballads that made us reach for the tissues to novelty acts that somehow became earworms we couldn't shake, Eurovision has never been just another singing competition.

As the contest gears up for another round of sequins, key changes and wind machines, let's take a stroll down memory lane and celebrate the 20 songs that didn't just win points – they won our hearts, defined eras, and still have us belting out choruses decades later. Douze points, anyone?

Lordi - 'Hard Rock Hallelujah' (2006) Lordi - Hard Rock Hallelujah - 🇫🇮 Finland - Grand Final - Eurovision 2006 Winner Finland's Lordi shocked Eurovision in 2006 when they thundered onto stage as monster-masked rockers with 'Hard Rock Hallelujah'. This unlikely entry didn't just win – it demolished the competition with a then-record 292 points, giving Finland their first victory after 45 years of trying. Led by Mr. Lordi in his elaborate demon costume, the band proved Eurovision could rock as hard as it could disco. The monsters may have terrified some traditional Eurovision fans, but they opened the door for more diverse music styles at the contest.ally frightful masks.

Lena - 'Satellite' (2010) Lena - Satellite | Germany 🇩🇪 | Grand Final | Eurovision 2010 Lena's 'Satellite' orbited its way to Eurovision glory in 2010, proving Germany didn't need fancy staging or costume changes – just a 19-year-old in a little black dress with buckets of charm. The quirky pop entry, with its catchy hooks and Lena's distinctive accent, was a refreshing departure from Eurovision theatrics. It scored 246 points and gave Germany its first win since 1982. From being discovered on Unser Star für Oslo to topping charts across Europe, Lena showed that sometimes less really is more in a contest that typically rewards the spectacular. Who knew singing about buying new underwear for a crush could be so endearing?

Katrina and the Waves - 'Love Shine a Light' (1997) Katrina & The Waves - Love Shine A Light | United Kingdom 🇬🇧 | Winner of Eurovision 1997 Katrina and the Waves brought a ray of sunshine to Dublin in 1997 with 'Love Shine a Light', ending the UK's 16-year Eurovision drought in spectacular fashion. Unlike most winners, they were already famous for their global hit 'Walking on Sunshine', making them Eurovision rarities – established artists who actually wanted to compete! Their uplifting anthem scored a then-record 227 points and united the scoreboard in a way rarely seen, receiving points from every single country. The gospel-inspired number with its positive message was exactly what Europe needed, with Katrina's powerful vocals soaring over those iconic key changes. Perhaps what's most remarkable is that this was the last time the UK actually won the contest – making it a fond, distant memory for British Eurovision fans who've spent the last 25+ years mostly hiding behind their sofas.

Brotherhood of Man - 'Save Your Kisses for Me' (1976) Brotherhood of Man - Save Your Kisses For Me | United Kingdom 🇬🇧 | Winner of Eurovision 1976 Brotherhood of Man's 'Save Your Kisses for Me' danced its way to victory for the UK in 1976, complete with those adorably cheesy synchronised steps that everyone's dad probably tried to copy. The saccharine pop number wasn't just successful – it absolutely dominated, winning by a landslide with 164 points from a possible 204. The song's twist ending revealed it was about a father leaving his three-year-old daughter, not a romantic partner – quite the switcheroo! It became the biggest-selling Eurovision winner at that time, topping charts in 33 countries.

Käärijä - 'Cha Cha Cha' (2023) Käärijä - Cha Cha Cha (LIVE) | Finland 🇫🇮 | Grand Final | Eurovision 2023 Finland's Käärijä stormed Eurovision 2023 with 'Cha Cha Cha', a wild metal-rap fusion that had everyone talking. Despite his neon green bolero, energetic performance, and that iconic pink kiddie pool beer-chugging moment, he finished second to Sweden's Loreen – though he dominated televoting with a massive 376 points. The result sparked Eurovision's annual "is the voting system fair?" debate, but more importantly, it left millions randomly shouting "Cha cha cha!" for months afterwards.

Rosa Linn - 'Snap' (2022) Rosa Linn - Snap - LIVE - Armenia 🇦🇲 - Grand Final - Eurovision 2022 Armenia's Rosa Linn might not have made huge waves during Eurovision 2022, finishing a modest 20th place with 'Snap', but talk about a slow burn success story! Her bedroom-themed performance with Post-it notes became the definition of a sleeper hit when it exploded on TikTok months after the contest. The folk-pop earworm climbed charts worldwide, hitting the UK Top 10 and even cracking the US Billboard Hot 100 – something few Eurovision entries manage. At just 21, Rosa proved that Eurovision success isn't always measured in crystal microphones.

Daði Freyr - 'Think About Things' (2020) Daði og Gagnamagnið - Think About Things - Iceland 🇮🇸 - Official Video - Eurovision 2020 Daði Freyr's 'Think About Things' is the Eurovision song that never actually competed (but probably would have won). The Icelandic synth-pop masterpiece was all set for Rotterdam 2020 when COVID crashed the party and cancelled the contest. With its infectious beat, quirky dance moves, and those matching sweaters featuring pixel art of themselves, it had already gone viral before anyone could cast a vote. The family band (including Daði's wife and sister) returned in 2021 with '10 Years', but nothing quite captured the magic of watching a tall guy with glasses dancing like a robot.

Bucks Fizz - 'Making Your Mind Up' (1981) Bucks Fizz - Making Your Mind Up | United Kingdom 🇬🇧 | Winner of Eurovision 1981 Bucks Fizz delivered the ultimate Eurovision moment in 1981 when they performed 'Making Your Mind Up' for the UK. The song itself was catchy enough, but it was that costume reveal that sealed their place in contest history. When the two male members whipped off the skirts of their female bandmates mid-performance, jaws dropped across Europe. The gimmick worked brilliantly, helping them secure victory with 136 points, just four ahead of Germany. The group had actually been formed specifically for Eurovision, but unlike many contest-created acts, they went on to enjoy legitimate chart success with hits like 'The Land of Make Believe'.

Måns Zelmerlöw - 'Heroes' (2015) Måns Zelmerlöw - Heroes (Sweden) - LIVE at Eurovision 2015 Grand Final Måns Zelmerlöw brought Sweden their sixth Eurovision trophy in 2015 with 'Heroes', somewhat thanks to a truly genius use of interactive graphics. While he performed, Måns danced and played with an animated stick figure buddy projected beside him, creating magical moments that had viewers wondering how it all worked. The slick pop number scored a hefty 365 points, proving that sometimes a catchy chorus and perfectly timed visuals are all you need to conquer Europe. The performance was so influential that years later, contestants are still trying to recreate that special man-meets-technology magic.

Domenico Modugno - 'Nel blu dipinto di blu (Volare)' (1958) 1958 Italy: Domenico Modugno - Nel blu dipinto di blu ("Volare") 3rd place - Second performance Domenico Modugno's 'Nel blu dipinto di blu' (better known worldwide as 'Volare') might've only placed third for Italy in 1958, but talk about a song transcending the contest! This slice of Italian magic became one of the most covered songs in history and the first Eurovision entry to conquer America, winning two Grammys and topping the Billboard charts for five weeks. Modugno's dramatic arm-spreading performance (mimicking flying) became instantly iconic. What's funny is that while Eurovision obsessives can tell you who won that year (André Claveau with 'Dors, Mon Amour' for France), everyone else remembers 'Volare' instead.

Duncan Laurence - 'Arcade' (2019) Duncan Laurence - Arcade - 🇳🇱 Netherlands - Grand Final - Eurovision 2019 Duncan Laurence brought understated magic to Eurovision 2019 with 'Arcade', proving you don't need pyrotechnics or gimmicks when you've got raw emotion and a killer chorus. The Dutch singer-songwriter sat at his piano bathed in blue light, delivering a haunting ballad about lost love that had viewers reaching for their phone lights (and maybe tissues). After 44 years of waiting, The Netherlands finally reclaimed Eurovision glory with 498 points. What's even more impressive is how 'Arcade' became a slow-burning global hit, going viral on TikTok two years later and charting in America.

Conchita Wurst - 'Rise Like a Phoenix' (2014) Conchita Wurst - Rise Like a Phoenix (Austria) 2014 LIVE Eurovision Second Semi-Final Conchita Wurst soared to Eurovision glory in 2014 with 'Rise Like a Phoenix', a dramatic Bond-theme-worthy ballad that showcased her powerful vocals and unforgettable presence. The bearded drag queen (created by Austrian artist Thomas Neuwirth) became an instant icon in her gold gown, bringing Austria their first win since 1966 with a commanding 290 points. More than just a musical triumph, her victory became a watershed moment for LGBTQ+ visibility. When Conchita declared "We are unity and we are unstoppable" in her acceptance speech, she wasn't just celebrating a song contest win – she was making Eurovision history.

Olsen Brothers - 'Fly on the Wings of Love' (2000) Olsen Brothers - Fly On The Wings of Love | Denmark 🇩🇰 | Winner of Eurovision 2000 The Olsen Brothers pulled off one of Eurovision's greatest surprises in 2000 when these two Danish grandpas (well, they were 50-ish) beat all the young pop stars with 'Fly on the Wings of Love'. Looking like your friendly neighbourhood accountants who happened to wander onto the stage, they charmed Europe with their heartfelt harmony and that memorable vocoder effect that made the chorus soar. Nobody saw their victory coming – least of all the bookmakers who had them as outsiders. The song topped charts across Scandinavia and even inspired a dance remix that became a club hit. Perhaps most impressively, they proved that in a contest often obsessed with youth and gimmicks, sometimes all you need is a great melody, genuine emotion, and a really good pair of sensible shoes.

Alexander Rybak - 'Fairytale' (2009) Alexander Rybak - Fairytale (LIVE) | Norway 🇳🇴 | Grand Final | Winner of Eurovision 2009 Alexander Rybak didn't just win Eurovision 2009 – he absolutely smashed it with 'Fairytale', setting a then-record of 387 points that left the competition in his dust. The Norwegian violin virtuoso with the boyish smile had audiences swooning as he fiddled and danced his way through a folk-pop breakup song inspired by his ex-girlfriend. Those backing dancers with their acrobatic moves in traditional folk outfits only added to the charm. Rybak was so popular he won by a margin of 169 points (ouch for the runner-up!).

Måneskin - 'Zitti e buoni' (2021) Måneskin - Zitti E Buoni - Italy 🇮🇹 - Grand Final - Eurovision 2021 Måneskin's 'Zitti e Buoni' sent shockwaves through Eurovision 2021 when they proved rock wasn't dead – it was just taking a quick nap. The Italian leather-clad quartet strutted onto the Rotterdam stage like they owned the place and, by the end of the night, they pretty much did. Their raw energy and lead singer Damiano David's charismatic snarl helped them clinch victory with 524 points, though not without drama – a knee-bend caught on camera sparked ridiculous drug allegations (later disproven). What makes their win special is what happened next: unlike many Eurovision acts, Måneskin actually became global superstars, conquering charts worldwide and opening for the Rolling Stones.

Dana International - 'Diva' (1998) Dana International - Diva | Israel 🇮🇱 | Winner of Eurovision 1998 Dana International made Eurovision history in 1998 when she brought 'Diva' to the stage in Birmingham, becoming the contest's first transgender winner. The Israeli singer's victory wasn't just musical – it was a powerful cultural moment that pushed Eurovision's progressive values into the spotlight. Her disco-infused anthem celebrated powerful women throughout history, and her golden Jean-Paul Gaultier dress became nearly as iconic as the song itself. Despite facing protests from conservative groups back home, Dana triumphed with 172 points, bringing Israel their third Eurovision trophy. Her victory paved the way for future LGBTQ+ representation at Eurovision.

Sam Ryder - 'Space Man' (2022) Sam Ryder - SPACE MAN - LIVE - United Kingdom 🇬🇧 - Grand Final - Eurovision 2022 Sam Ryder's 'Space Man' finally ended the UK's Eurovision curse in 2022, rocketing to second place with a stellar 466 points. After years of "nil points" humiliation, this long-haired TikTok sensation with pipes that could rival Freddie Mercury's changed the narrative overnight. His genuine enthusiasm and that gravity-defying falsetto won hearts across the continent, proving the UK could actually be taken seriously at Eurovision. The staging featured him in – what else? – a sparkly astronaut-inspired jumpsuit inside a metal spaceship contraption. While he narrowly missed out to Ukraine's Kalush Orchestra, Ryder accomplished something almost as impressive as winning – he made the UK believe in Eurovision again. Not bad for a guy who got famous singing covers in his shed during lockdown!

Gina G - 'Ooh Aah Just a Little Bit' (1996) Gina G - Ooh Aah… Just A Little Bit | United Kingdom 🇬🇧 | Live - Grand Final - Eurovision 1996 Australia-born Gina G caused quite the stir at Eurovision 1996 with 'Ooh Aah Just a Little Bit', strutting onto the Oslo stage in that unforgettable bright red dress. Despite its catchy Europop perfection, it only managed 8th place for the UK – which is frankly a travesty. The song, however, had the last laugh, becoming a genuine international hit that reached #1 in the UK and even cracked the US Billboard Top 20. While Gina may not have taken home the crystal microphone, her dance anthem became a '90s club staple that still fills dancefloors today.

Loreen - 'Euphoria' (2012) Loreen - Euphoria | Sweden 🇸🇪 | Live - Grand Final - Winner of Eurovision 2012 Loreen's 'Euphoria' isn't just a Eurovision winner – it's practically the contest's unofficial anthem at this point. Sweden's barefoot goddess absolutely dominated in 2012 with her dance-pop masterpiece, scoring a massive 372 points while performing what looked like an interpretive dance battle with snowflakes in a wind tunnel. The song became a genuine mainstream hit across Europe, not just a Eurovision curiosity. Even people who claim to hate the contest will secretly crank up the volume when this comes on. Loreen made such an impression that when she returned with 'Tattoo' in 2023, Europe basically said "yes please" and handed her a second trophy – making her one of only two performers to win twice.