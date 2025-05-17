Why has Sophie Ellis-Bextor replaced Ncuti Gatwa as UK Eurovision spokesperson?

17 May 2025, 20:00

Sophie Elis-Bextor has replaced Ncuti Gatwa as the UK's Eurovision spokesperson
Sophie Elis-Bextor has replaced Ncuti Gatwa as the UK's Eurovision spokesperson. Picture: Alamy

By Hope Wilson

Why has Ncuti Gatwa pulled out of the Eurovision Song Contest 2025? Here is everything we know about why he was replaced by Sophie Ellis-Bextor.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The Eurovision Song Contest has landed in Basel, Switzerland as we watch some of the best talent in the continent vying for the prestigious trophy.

This year Sweden's entry KAJ are one of the favourites to win with their song 'Bara Bada Bastu’ or ‘Let’s Just Sauna', while UK girl group Remember Monday are hoping to storm the leaderboard without hearing the dreaded "nil points".

Each country taking part in the contest have a representative of their country announcing the scores they have awarded to their competitors. The UK's spokesperson was supposed to be Doctor Who star Ncuti Gatwa, however it was recently revealed they had been replaced by 'Murder on the Dancefloor' singer Sophie Ellis-Bextor.

So why did Ncuti Gatwa pull out of Eurovision? Here is everything we know about their no-show.

It has been announced Nctui Gatwa will not take part in the Eurovision Song Contest 2025
It has been announced Nctui Gatwa will not take part in the Eurovision Song Contest 2025. Picture: Alamy

Why did Ncuti Gatwa pull out of Eurovision?

Just after the second semi-final, it was confirmed that Ncuti would not represent the UK as the Spokesperson in the final on May 17, however they have been replaced by Sophie Ellis-Bextor.

A statement from the BBC read: "Due to unforeseen circumstances, unfortunately Ncuti Gatwa is no longer able to participate as Spokesperson during the Grand Final this weekend. However, we are delighted to confirm that BBC Radio 2’s very own Friday night Kitchen Disco Diva Sophie Ellis-Bextor will be presenting the Jury result live from the UK."

Sophie Ellis-Bextor has replaced Ncuti Gatwa at the last minute
Sophie Ellis-Bextor has replaced Ncuti Gatwa at the last minute. Picture: Alamy

Following this, Sophie said: "I love Eurovision and it’s a privilege to be part of 2025’s Grand Final. What an honour it is to announce the UK’s jury score on such a special show which always puts music front and centre. I am very much looking forward to delivering the iconic douze points from the United Kingdom!"

So far Ncuti has not publicly revealed why they are not taking part in the show, however many fans were left bemused by the announcement.

Ncuti Gatwa is the star of Doctor Who
Ncuti Gatwa is the star of Doctor Who. Picture: Alamy

Taking to X, formally known as Twitter, many fans spoke out after it was confirmed the Sex Education actor would not be taking part in the ceremony.

One user wrote: "This is a comms nightmare given they built and marketed the entire Dr Who episode around #Eurovision and Ncuti was woven into the actual Eurovision coverage. Hope he’s not ill! It must be pretty bad to pull out at this notice. Good luck whoever is patching this together!"

Another added: "noooo i wanted to see ncuti :("

While a third stated: "Hope all is well with Ncuti"

