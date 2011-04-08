Eva Longoria opens up about marriage

The actress spoke about ex husband Tony Parker

In an exclusive interview with Piers Morgan on his US show, Pierce Morgan Tonight, Eva Longoria has opened up about her marriage to basketball player Tony Parker.

The Desperate Housewives star has admitted that her divorce from Parker, which came through in January, was heartbreaking, but had no ill-feelings towards her ex husband.

"I do believe in forgiving and forgetting" said Longoria "There was a reason we were together. I just want to hold on to the good times."

She also said that that she didn't regret getting married or getting divorced.

The Texas-born actress, who is currently dating Penelope Cruz' brother, Eduardo, also revealed she's studying for a masters degree in Mexican Studies.