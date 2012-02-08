Eva Mendes says Gosling is 'amazing'

The actress has opened up about her Hollywood hunk boyfriend Ryan Gosling.

Eva, 37, gushed to Marie Claire about her beau after working with him on new film The Place Beyond The Pines.



'He's your dream co-star,' she said. 'I have never felt so creatively satisfied on a film. He's amazing.'



Nevertheless, the star was unwilling to divulge the gossip on the couple's romance.



'Those are such boring topics to me,' she explained. 'I am not that girl. I don't like talking about things that I want in the future because I feel by verbalising such things, they won't come true.'



Yet another good review for Ryan Gosling, at any rate.