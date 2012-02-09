Eva Mendes talks to her dog in French

The 37-year-old has revealed that she has to speak to her dog in a different language.

Speaking to Marie Claire, he actress has revealed that Hugo, her Belgian Malinois, only responds to her commands when she speaks French.



'It sounds so pretentious, but he learned his commands in French,' she explained.



'He’s an attack dog, a guard dog,' she continued. 'But he’s really sweet.'



In the same interview, Eva described her Hollywood hunk boyfriend Ryan Gosling as 'amazing'.