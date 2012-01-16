Ewan McGregor’s life is no party

Ewan McGregor says the reality of his personal life is a million miles away from the glamorous industry stereotypical lifestyle.

The 40-year-old has starred in some of the most successful films ever, including the Star Wars prequels, but opts to keep his personal life private. He has been married to his wife for 16 years and has four daughters.

‘I’ve tried very hard to keep them out of the way, because it’s nothing to do with anybody, and it’s not fair on them,’ he allegedly said. ‘We have a group of friends where some are in the business, some are not in the business – and all walks of the business: a lawyer, a writer, a director we know – and their kids and our kids are all friends. It’s not some kind of showbiz party around our house on the weekends. It’s far from it. It’s like real life.’

McGregor stars in Salmon Fishing in the Yemen, currently scheduled for release on March 9th.