Exhibition of Annie Lennox's career opens today

The Scottish singer is celebrated with stunning retrospective at Victoria & Albert museum. See the photos below.

Her career has spanned over 30 years, with more than 80 million records sold, an OBE and 8 BRIT Awards under her belt, and now Annie Lennox's incredible life is being put on show at the London museum.

The exhibion is displaying some of Annie's outfits, including a black sequin gown she wore in the 1992's video "Little Bird", a Union Jack suit she wore to the BRITs in 1999 and a gold and pink corset she wore during the time with her first band, The Tourists.

Photos and video footage of the Aberdeen-born singer will also be on display and will chart her time with The Tourists, The Eurythmics and her solo career.

"I just hope that people coming to see this exhibition will enjoy it and have an opportunity to spend an hour or so going through the museum" said Lennox "and when they come by this corner getting a sense of what I've offered to the world."

The exhibition opens today, 15 September at the Victoria & Albert museum in Kensington, London and runs until 26 February 2012, before relocating to Manchester's The Lowry until June.











