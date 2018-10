Chipmunks make Hollywood history

Some very special animals have been honoured in Hollywood.

Alvin, Simon and Theodore - also known as the Chipmunks - put their pawprints in the cement outside the legendary Grauman's Chinese Theatre.



The singing trio - who had their first hit in the late 50s - look remarkably youthful considering.



They're now big screen stars too - preparing to release their next film "Chipwrecked" in time for Christmas.