Justin's fashion faux-pas?

Justin Bieber's confused fans and fashion critics with his outfit at the Teen Choice Awards.

It's been described by HollywoodLife.com as "very, very, odd". So take a look for yourself. From the bottom we've got trainers and black trousers (that's fine) followed by a leather vest over a shirt, a 'sideways bow tie' and silk flower.

Nevertheless Justin went on to win four awards including 'Best Male Artist' and 'Best Male Hottie'.

His girlfriend Selena Gomez who looked stunning on the blue carpet won five awards including 'Best TV Actress' and 'Best Female Hottie'.

There were reports last week that the couple had split but there was plenty of kissing and cuddling in the later stages of the ceremony.