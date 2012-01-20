Fassbender is naked again

The actor is currently baring all as sex addict Brandon Sullivan in the movie Shame.

In an interview with W magazine, Michael laughed he is no stranger to on-screen nudity. “From the start of my career, I've been naked. My first job was a commercial for SAS airlines. In the spot, I wake up in a pink room next to a beautiful blonde girl and get out of bed naked,” he told the publication.

“From that point forward, it’s been in all of my contracts, ‘He must be naked in this film.’”



Michael admits when he first heard the brief for Shame, he expected a “fun” film set. However, the star’s initial thoughts couldn’t have been further from the truth.

“I must admit - I initially thought it might be fun. You hear ‘sex,’ and you think… sex! But this was definitely the hardest job I’ve done. I can usually shake a character off, but I couldn’t shake Brandon. He had no sensual enjoyment in his life, and since we filmed the movie so quickly, I found myself living in his skin. Keeping him close to me was exhausting, cold, horrible,” he said.





