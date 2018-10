'Fast Car' back in the charts

A YouTube video of the new Britain's Got Talent sensation Michael Collings has now been watched by a million people.

The IT engineer from Plymouth gave the audience a 'Susan Boyle' moment after turning up in a hoody and tracksuit bottoms.



He ended up nailing a rendition of 'Fast Car' and has even impressed Justin Bieber who says he's "an amazing, talented guy"

Watch the audition here.

Watch Michael singing Hallejuah here





Plus here's your chance to hear Tracy Chapman's original of 'Fast Car'