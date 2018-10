'Fast Car' set for chart return?

It's predicted "Fast Car" by Tracy Chapman will be back in the charts 23 years after it was released.

It's after Britain's Got Talent wannabe Michael Collings did a rendition of the song on the new series of the show last night.



The teenager - who lives in a caravan park - turned up in a hoody and tracksuit bottoms but judge Michael McIntyre admits they were wrong to judge him on his appearance.