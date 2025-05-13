Who is favourite to win Eurovision 2025? Latest betting odds revealed

13 May 2025, 19:30

The Eurovision Song Contest 2025 odds have been revealed
The Eurovision Song Contest 2025 odds have been revealed. Picture: Instagram/Eurovison

By Hope Wilson

Here are the latest odds for the favourite to win the Eurovision Song Contest 2025.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The Eurovision Song Contest is back in 2025 as we head to Basel, Switzerland with hosts Hazel Brugger, Michelle Hunziker and Sandra Studer, as they guide us and the participants through the exciting ceremony.

While Remember Monday are representing the UK this year, there are plenty of other contestants who are vying for the Eurovision 2025 winner title.

With the grand final on Saturday May 17th edging ever closer, lots of us Eurovision fanatics are keen to know who the contenders for the crown are.

All of these participants are hoping to replicate the success of previous winners such as Celine Dion, ABBA, Måneskin and LuLu, so who is the favourite to win Eurovision 2025? Here are the odds revealed.

The Eurovision Song Contest 2025 will be held in Switzerland
The Eurovision Song Contest 2025 will be held in Switzerland. Picture: Alamy

Who is the favourite to win Eurovision?

Here are the latest odds for the favourite to win the Eurovision Song Contest 2025:

  • Sweden – 6/5
  • Austria – 11/4
  • France – 12/1
  • Israel – 19/1
  • Belgium – 25/1

Read more: Eurovision UK entry Mae Muller: Songs, age, parents and height revealed

Read more: Celine Dion's sons names, ages and close bond with the singer explained

Watch Remember Monday discuss Eurovision here:

Remember Monday on Eurovision, Girl Power & What’s Next!

Sweden's entry ‘Bara Bada Bastu’ or ‘Let’s Just Sauna' by KAJ are the bookie's favourite to win, with Austria's 'Wasted Love' by JJ in second place, according to these figures.

The top five is rounded out by France's Louane with her ballad 'Maman' in third, Israel's Yuval Raphael with their song ‘New Day Will Rise' in fourth and Finland's Erika Vikman's tune 'Ich komme' coming in fifth place.

Latest Showbiz News

See more Latest Showbiz News

Eurovision's best songs

Eurovision's 20 best songs ever, ranked

Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Harris Dickinson and James Norton have all be rumoured to play James Bond

Who is James Bond? Odds on who the next 007 actor will be revealed

Atomic Kitten star Liz McClarnon has announced her pregnancy

Atomic Kitten singer pregnant with first child after decade-long fertility struggle

Who are the 'Virgin Island' experts?

Who are the 'Virgin Island' experts? Meet the surrogate partner therapists

Alison Hammond has explained how she lost weight

Alison Hammond reveals what she eats in a day after 11-stone weight loss

Stacey Solomon has revealed how she really feels after losing out at the BAFTA awards

Stacey Solomon faces backlash over response to losing BAFTA

Here's where all the MAFS Australia 2025 cast members are now

Here's where all the MAFS Australia 2025 cast members are now

Married at First Sight

Ranvir Singh was rushed to hospital

Ranvir Singh rushed to hospital for 'urgent surgery' following health emergency

Stacey Solomon wore her wedding dress to the BAFTAs

Stacey Solomon reveals 'sad' reason she wore wedding dress to the BAFTAs

David Beckham is allegedly worried he will 'lose touch' with Brooklyn.

David Beckham fears 'history will repeat itself' with Brooklyn as family feud rages on

Trending Podcasts on Global Player

Live and Let Dyers

The News Agents

Heart Breakfast Podcast

LuAnna: The Podcast

Live Playlists on Global Player

Club Classics

Queens of Pop

Throwback Hits

Fresh Music Friday

Trending on Heart

Kaleb Cooper stars alongside Jeremy Clarkson in the hit TV show as he attempts to teach him how to run a farm

Is Kaleb Cooper really leaving 'Clarkson’s Farm'?

TV & Movies

Meet 'Clarkson's Farm' new star Harriet Cowan

Meet 'Clarkson's Farm' new star Harriet Cowan: Her age, job, boyfriend and more revealed

TV & Movies

Gladiator star Steel and his wife Samantha held a funeral for their late son Leo.

Gladiators star Steel shares heartbreaking tribute to late son Leo following his funeral

Jeremy Clarkson is forced to employ a new farmhand in series 4.

Kaleb Cooper 'replaced' by new farmhand in first look at new series of Clarkson's Farm

TV & Movies

What happened between Victoria Beckham and Nicola Peltz?

Victoria Beckham and Nicola Peltz 'feud' explained

What is really going on between the Beckham family?

Is there really a Beckham family feud? Full timeline of events explained

To mark the 80th anniversary of Victory in Europe, a concert will be held at Horse Guards Parade

VE Day concert 2025: How to watch, start time, line-up, guests and songs

Awhina has revealed the context behind her and husband Adrian's bizarre Final Vows

MAFS Australia's Awhina reveals what really happened with Adrian at Final Vows following backlash

Married at First Sight

The Call The Midwife film will be set in an "undisclosed overseas location" in 1972

'Call The Midwife' creators confirm film and prequel series are in the works

Brooklyn didn't attend the family fishing trip.

David Beckham breaks silence on Brooklyn's decision to skip his 50th birthday

Viewers have been wondering where Virgin Island is filmed

Where is Virgin Island filmed? Stunning location revealed

The Little Mix star has been in hospital since March due to pregnancy complications.

Pregnant Jesy Nelson asks fans for advice from hospital bed ahead of twins' birth

Stacey and Joe opened up about their marriage struggles during the show.

Stacey Solomon 'regrets reality TV show' but hopes therapy will 'mend marriage' to Joe Swash
The CBB stars have been reflecting on their time in the house.

Chris Hughes 'missing JoJo Siwa' as he takes cardboard cutout of her face to work

Eamonn Holmes was taken to hospital in a stretcher on Friday morning.

Eamonn Holmes rushed to hospital in ambulance as worried fans send well wishes

Go Au Pair has shared the rarest names in the US.

America’s 'rarest' baby names revealed – the full list of 51 unusual picks

Lifestyle