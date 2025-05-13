Who is favourite to win Eurovision 2025? Latest betting odds revealed

The Eurovision Song Contest 2025 odds have been revealed. Picture: Instagram/Eurovison

By Hope Wilson

Here are the latest odds for the favourite to win the Eurovision Song Contest 2025.

The Eurovision Song Contest is back in 2025 as we head to Basel, Switzerland with hosts Hazel Brugger, Michelle Hunziker and Sandra Studer, as they guide us and the participants through the exciting ceremony.

While Remember Monday are representing the UK this year, there are plenty of other contestants who are vying for the Eurovision 2025 winner title.

With the grand final on Saturday May 17th edging ever closer, lots of us Eurovision fanatics are keen to know who the contenders for the crown are.

All of these participants are hoping to replicate the success of previous winners such as Celine Dion, ABBA, Måneskin and LuLu, so who is the favourite to win Eurovision 2025? Here are the odds revealed.

The Eurovision Song Contest 2025 will be held in Switzerland. Picture: Alamy

Who is the favourite to win Eurovision?

Here are the latest odds for the favourite to win the Eurovision Song Contest 2025:

Sweden – 6/5

Austria – 11/4

France – 12/1

Israel – 19/1

Belgium – 25/1

Sweden's entry ‘Bara Bada Bastu’ or ‘Let’s Just Sauna' by KAJ are the bookie's favourite to win, with Austria's 'Wasted Love' by JJ in second place, according to these figures.

The top five is rounded out by France's Louane with her ballad 'Maman' in third, Israel's Yuval Raphael with their song ‘New Day Will Rise' in fourth and Finland's Erika Vikman's tune 'Ich komme' coming in fifth place.