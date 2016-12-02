'Fawlty Towers' Star Andrew Sachs Dies Aged 86

It's been revealed the famed actor died last Thursday as his wife gives an emotional tribute.

Legendary actor, Andrew Sachs has sadly passed away at the age of 86.

The Berlin-born actor became a British national treasure after starring as hapless Spanish waiter Manuel in the comedy about the disasters in a gaffe-prone hotel.

It's been revealed he passed away in a care home last week after fighting a secret battle with dementia.

Sachs' death marks yet another loss of one of Britain's icons this year, following the deaths of David Bowie and Sir Alan Rickman. Picture: Getty

His wife Melody said he had been diagnosed with vascular dementia four years ago, but his condition had rapidly deteriorated in the days before his death.

"My heart has been broken every day for a long time," Mrs Sachs told the Daily Mail.

"It wasn't until the very end that it got very bad. He couldn't speak because he had vascular dementia - that means that you lose your speech but you don't lose your mind."

Sachs is best known for his role as Spanish waiter Manuel in 'Fawlty Towers'. Picture: Rex

Sachs starred in the iconic comedy from, 1975 to 1979, and it's become one of the most memorable shows in British television history.

He continued to work in his later years, with recurring roles in the likes of 'Casualty' and 'Coronation Street'.

But the veteran actor also endured an unwelcome return to front-page news in 2008 when Russell Brand and Jonathan Ross left lewd messages on his answering machine as part of a radio gag.

Sachs' wife Melody has said her "heart is breaking every day" Picture: Getty

The scandal quickly became known as "Sachsgate", with Brand resigning from his show and Ross suspended for three months as an investigation took place.

Sachs' death marks yet another loss of one of Britain's icons this year, following the deaths of David Bowie and Sir Alan Rickman.

Andrew Sachs enjoyed a reunion with his co-stars, actors Prunella Scales, John Cleese, Connie Booth in 2009. Picture: Getty

Since the news, a string of celebrities and fans have taken to Twitter to send their condolences upon hearing the sad news.

So sad to hear of the passing of Andrew Sachs who was comic gold as Manuel in 'Fawlty Towers' for many years. The curse of 2016 just goes on — Philip Morris (@phil500) December 1, 2016