Fern Britton reveals savage way ex-husband Phil Vickery cut contact after their divorce

11 June 2025, 11:06

Fern Britton has revealed she has no contact with ex-husband Phil Vickery
By Hope Wilson

Following 20-years of marriage, Fern Britton has confirmed she no longer speaks to her former husband Phil Vickery.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Fern Britton, 67, has opened up about her split from husband of 20-years Phil Vickery, 64, revealing the brutal way he cut contact with his ex-wife.

The former This Morning presenter and TV chef announced their intention to divorce in 2020, with Phil since moving on with Fern's former friend.

While the pair share daughter Winnie together, it looks like relations between the pair are still frosty, with Fern confessing that the two no longer speak.

During an interview with Yours magazine, Fern admitted: "He hasn't spoken to me for six years now. As soon as my mum died, he stopped talking to me."

Phil Vickery and Fern Britton were married from 2000-2020
Phil Vickery and Fern Britton were married from 2000-2020. Picture: Alamy

She continued: "Winnie adores him. I'm not going to bad-mouth him in front of her, at least, I try very hard not to.

"I was the child of divorced parents and my mum never bad-mouthed my father."

Speaking to the Daily Mail’s Weekend magazine, Fern opened up about the toll her split from Phil had on her, saying: "Looking back, I don’t think I was as sane as I thought I was at the time.

"I remember endless days of indolence, not being able to go anywhere, not doing anything, not wanting to get out of bed.

"I’m rebuilt and I’m doing okay. I was not suicidal, but life had knocked me for six. I was lost, then I found a bit of purpose again and it’s been lovely."

Fern Britton and Phil Vickery announced their split in 2020
Fern Britton and Phil Vickery announced their split in 2020. Picture: Alamy

This comes as Fern confessed she wasn't on the hunt for romance, telling Woman & Home: "I'm not looking for love - I'm still a bit too wary of losing my liberty. 

"There's nobody to run something past but, on the other hand, I think back to running things past people and it never really worked out, so why don’t I just make my own decision? Then I’m the only person who can go, ‘I f***** up there.'"

Fern Britton and Phil Vickery are no longer in contact with each other
Fern Britton and Phil Vickery are no longer in contact with each other. Picture: Alamy

She also disclosed more about her incredible weight loss which saw her lose a whopping five stone over the years.

The 67-year-old stated: "People often wonder when you've lost lots of weight whether you've done it naturally. And I can look at you and say, 'Yes, I have'."

She revealed what spurred her on to lose weight, saying: "I had my shoulder replacement 18 months ago, and two-and-a-half years ago, when I saw the surgeon, he said, 'I'm going to totally replace your shoulder, I'll see you in a year.'

"I thought, 'I need to get my life back on track. I need to stop smoking, stop drinking, get eating under control and stop lying in bed feeling sorry for myself'.

"So I started the Couch to 5k, took about 80 per cent of the sugar out of my life and started to think about what I was eating, which I had never done before."

