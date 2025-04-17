Fern Britton shows off five-stone weight loss and reveals secret to transformation

17 April 2025, 16:16

Fans told Fern she looked 'fabulous'.
Fans told Fern she looked 'fabulous'. Picture: Instagram/Getty

By Claire Blackmore

TV presenter Fern Britton revealed her slimmed-down figure on Instagram, telling fans she was 'repowering'.

Fern Britton has revealed her impressive weight loss to fans on Instagram this week, sharing a snap of herself looking slender during a session in her home gym.

The TV presenter, 67, posted a smiling mirror selfie on social media which highlighted her incredible body transformation after shedding a whopping five-stone.

Beaming in the workout photo, the former This Morning host flaunted her trim figure in fitted black cycling shorts and a bright pink long-sleeve top.

The photo gave her followers a clue as to how she had managed to slim down, with the telly star posing behind sets of dumbbells, medicine balls and power bags.

Fern has revealed her incredible weight loss online.
Fern has revealed her incredible weight loss online. Picture: Instagram

Sharing her amazing progress while promoting her 2024 autobiography, she wrote: "REPOWERING after a sloth like winter … #TheOlderIGet out in paperback now ❤️❤️."

Fans were quick to congratulate the presenter on her svelte shape and praised her hard work in the gym.

One Instagram follower gushed: "You are looking fabulous chick well done you. Fitness is harder as we get older I am 60 & it all hurts but I won’t stop!"

A second agreed: "You look incredible fern! All the hardwork has paid off! Fitness never felt so good! Xxx👏👏👏👌❤️."

"Well done you, never easy getting back into it but the rewards are well and truly worth the effort," said a third.

While a fourth wrote: "Well done Fern. You're looking amazing. I can see a sparkle back in your eyes. Long may it continue precious.❤️🥰🙏xx."

Fans congratulated the star on her slender body.
Fans congratulated the star on her slender body. Picture: Instagram

Fern, who once admitted she was "terrified" to strip off in front of a new partner, has been on a dramatic weight loss journey over the years, starting when she underwent gastric band surgery in 2006.

She dropped from a size 22 down to a size 12 following the stomach procedure almost 20 years ago, and has followed a healthy diet and exercise plan ever since.

In January, the mother-of-four opened up about her new fitness regime, which prioritised running, cycling, walking and weightlifting.

The former presenter has been on a weight loss journey.
The former presenter has been on a weight loss journey. Picture: Alamy

She said: "I've started running again and gone back to couch to 5K.

"New year, new fitness regime. Later on in the year I'll be walking a small leg of the south west coast parts which will take about a week to do.

"I'll be meeting my friend, who will be doing the whole 360 miles of coast, but I'm in training doing some walks throughout the week and wearing a rucksack with some weight in it and wearing my boots to wear them in.

"I shall start running again, two or three times a week and I'm going to start cycling again and will do some weights to get my arms and shoulder a bit stronger again."

The TV star has prioritised exercise in recent years.
The TV star has prioritised exercise in recent years. Picture: Instagram

Before her stint on Celebrity Big Brother in 2024, Fern revealed she had completed Couch to 5k, which she described as "a fantastic thing to do".

Speaking of the popular running challenge, she said: "The slow and steady approach is a great confidence builder and soon I was running just a few minutes more each time and my legs were getting stronger."

