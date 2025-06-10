Fern Britton reveals the two life-changing things she did to lose five stone

On Air Now
After shutting down Ozempic rumours, Fern Britton has finally confessed what she did to lose an impressive five stone.
Fern Britton, 67, has revealed the two life-changing things she did to lose five-stone in weight.
The former This Morning host has opened up about her weight loss, insisting she went from a size 22 and a size 12 "naturally".
The 67-year-old has confessed all she has done to lose the weight is cut out sugar from her diet and embark on a fitness journey, attending 6am gym classes and taking on Couch to 5K.
Fern told Woman & Home: "People often wonder when you've lost lots of weight whether you've done it naturally. And I can look at you and say, 'Yes, I have'."
She revealed what spurred her on to lose weight, saying: "I had my shoulder replacement 18 months ago, and two-and-a-half years ago, when I saw the surgeon, he said, 'I'm going to totally replace your shoulder, I'll see you in a year.'
"I thought, 'I need to get my life back on track. I need to stop smoking, stop drinking, get eating under control and stop lying in bed feeling sorry for myself'.
"So I started the Couch to 5k, took about 80 per cent of the sugar out of my life and started to think about what I was eating, which I had never done before."
This isn't the first time Fern has opened up about her incredible weight loss, telling fans earlier this year: "I've started running again and gone back to couch to 5K.
"New year, new fitness regime. Later on in the year I'll be walking a small leg of the south west coast parts which will take about a week to do.
"I'll be meeting my friend, who will be doing the whole 360 miles of coast, but I'm in training doing some walks throughout the week and wearing a rucksack with some weight in it and wearing my boots to wear them in.
"I shall start running again, two or three times a week and I'm going to start cycling again and will do some weights to get my arms and shoulder a bit stronger again."
Following her dramatic change, Fern also revealed whether she was on the hunt for romance, saying: "I'm not looking for love - I'm still a bit too wary of losing my liberty.
"There's nobody to run something past but, on the other hand, I think back to running things past people and it never really worked out, so why don’t I just make my own decision? Then I’m the only person who can go, ‘I f***** up there."