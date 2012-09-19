'Fifty Shades of Grey' author refuses to reveal movie cast

'Fifty Shades of Grey' author, EL James, has refused to reveal her casting recommendations for the movie of her best-selling book.

Many high profile actors such as Ryan Gosling, Angelina Jolie, Emma Watson, Channing Tatum, Alexander Skarsgård and Ian Somerhalder have been linked to the lead roles of Christian and Ana but EL James will not be drawn on who she prefers for roles.



The author reportedly told E! Online that she does not want to comment publicly on casting until the actors are chosen. She explained, "It gets messy,". She went on to say "You might end up with somebody else [than I suggested]."



She also revealed that she "never thought about how [the writing] would translate to the big screen", adding: "I almost fell out of my chair when I got an email about film rights."