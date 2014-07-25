Fifty Shades: Fans React To Jamie Dornan's Portrayal Of Christian Grey.

While the new 'Fifty Shades Of Grey' trailer has left most fans a little flustered, some have taken to twitter to express their disappointment with Jamie Dornan's portrayal as the domineering Christian Grey, complaining the TV-friendly trailer is watering down E.L James' saucy novel.

'Fifty Shades' is probably the most anticipated movie trailer in years, but it seems the film's sexy scenes garnered more than a few complaints for not being quite sexy enough! So the question is, has Mr Grey been tamed?

 The fans are divided, but what do you think? Watch the trailer here!

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 