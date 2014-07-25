Fifty Shades: Fans React To Jamie Dornan's Portrayal Of Christian Grey.

While the new 'Fifty Shades Of Grey' trailer has left most fans a little flustered, some have taken to twitter to express their disappointment with Jamie Dornan's portrayal as the domineering Christian Grey, complaining the TV-friendly trailer is watering down E.L James' saucy novel.

'Fifty Shades' is probably the most anticipated movie trailer in years, but it seems the film's sexy scenes garnered more than a few complaints for not being quite sexy enough! So the question is, has Mr Grey been tamed?

The fans are divided, but what do you think? Watch the trailer here!

That actor that's playing Mr Grey doesn't look like he could dominate a game of scrabble. — Chelsea Ferguson (@chelsfergo) July 24, 2014

:: I imagined Mr. grey to be way hotter. — Shaan Rekha (@ShaanImpacto) July 25, 2014

The 50 Shades trailer.. Jamie Dornan you are sensational. — Kate Baddeley (@kbadders) July 25, 2014

ummm, just watched the 50 Shades movie trailer....HIGHLY disappointed by the actor they chose for Christian Grey...just, so sad :( — Trisha Paytas (@trishapaytas) July 25, 2014

The trailer for Fifty Shades Of Grey looks like a weird episode of Dawson's Creek — Cerrome Russell (@CerromeRussell) July 24, 2014

I hate to break this to everyone and myself lol but Rob will always be the best Christian Grey to me pic.twitter.com/HKwL8GEEWR — v (@itsallRK) July 24, 2014

I didn't think Mr. Grey was hott until he got all aggressive on her in the elevator ... Lmao smh — CRYS (@chern04) July 24, 2014

Oh Mr Grey, tie me up and throw away the key... pic.twitter.com/qFCzu0Gftv — You wish........ (@intervaner) July 25, 2014