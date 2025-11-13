I'm a Celebrity First Look: Kelly Brook, Martin Kemp and Shona McGarty parachute into jungle

Kelly Brook was among the first five celebrities to take part in the show's opening trial. Picture: Shuttershock

By Giorgina Hamilton

The first famous faces have made their way into the I'm A Celeb jungle.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here has officially begun — with Heart presenter Kelly Brook touching down in Australia ahead of entering the jungle.

In the lead-up to the show's 2025 premiere on Sunday, November 16 at 9pm, ITV has unveiled the first batch of celebrities set to tackle the show’s challenges.

Kelly, 45, was among the first five celebrities to take part in the show's opening trial, which saw them parachute from helicopters over the country's famous Gold Coast.

Kelly Brook parachutes her way into the Australian jungle (pictured). Picture: Shuttershock

After safely landing on Broadwater Beach, the group celebrated with a group hug and an impromptu dance before meeting hosts Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly. Picture: Shuttershock

The radio presenter was joined by Spandau Ballet star Martin Kemp, rapper Aitch, comedian Eddie Kadi and former EastEnders actress Shona McGarty for the daring challenge.

After safely landing on Broadwater Beach, the group celebrated with a group hug and an impromptu dance before meeting hosts Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly, who cheered them on from a nearby headland.

Dressed in a leopard-print jumpsuit and boots, Kelly looked both terrified and thrilled as she touched down, later laughing and jumping for joy with her teammates.

The five celebrities will soon trade their designer outfits for the show’s signature red and khaki uniforms as they make their way into camp — but not all will be welcomed in luxury.

Dressed in a leopard-print jumpsuit and boots, Kelly looked both terrified and thrilled as she touched down, later laughing and jumping for joy with her teammates. Picture: Shuttershock

The first trial saw celebrities parachute from helicopters over the country's famous Gold Coast (pictured). Picture: Shuttershock

Martin Kemp had to catch his breath after jumping out of the helicopter (pictured). Picture: Shuttershock

The two winners of the beach challenge were whisked off in a “Getaway Car” for a celebratory glass of fizz and a comfortable bed, while the remaining three were carted away in the show’s infamous “Cocko Van” to face a rougher night’s sleep.

They’ll later be joined by the second wave of campmates, including Emmerdale’s Lisa Riley, TV personality Jack Osbourne, Lioness legend Alex Scott, AngryGinge aka Morgan Burtwistle and comedy icon Ruby Wax.

Comedian Eddie Kadi pictured on the Gold Coast beach. Picture: Shuttershock

Rapper Aitch joinhed the celebrities for the first beach challenge. Picture: Shuttershock

Olly Nash, the executive producer of the show, has offered a glimpse into what fans can anticipate from the new series.

Speaking to the Daily Mail, Olly explained: "It’s a tough and gruelling show, and there’s nothing wrong with driving that home.We need to see more celebrities earning their keep, that's the most important thing."

In the lead-up to the show's 2025 premiere on Sunday, November 16 at 9pm, ITV has unveiled the first batch of celebrities set to tackle the show’s challenges. Picture: Shuttershock

They added: "We have more celebrities taking part in the trials than we ever have before, so it's more of a competition."

The move comes after reports that producers have introduced a new rule for the upcoming series: stars can take part in a maximum of two consecutive Bushtucker Trials.

If a celebrity is voted for two challenges in a row, they will then be exempt from the next vote. The system will then reset, allowing them to be chosen for further trials afterward. While some welcomed the change, others were frustrated that they couldn’t repeatedly vote for the person they wanted to see take on the Bushtucker Trials.

Kelly Brook is going to the jungle! Heart presenter confirms she's doing I'm a Celebrity for 2025

Meanwhile, Olly hopes that this year's series – hosted by Ant and Dec – will feel noticeably different from last year.

He said: "Last year, we had a great positive happy cast that all joined together and had a happy time. This year they are going to have to fight more, earn more and play a bigger part in camp."

Now in its 25th year, I’m A Celebrity promises a tougher, more competitive series — with producers teasing that more stars than ever will take on the gruelling Bushtucker Trials.