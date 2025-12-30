First look at Take That documentary as Jason Orange shocks fans with surprise appearance

The three-part series charts how they once ruled the world.

Fans went wild for Jason Orange's shock appearance in the series. Picture: Alamy/Netflix

By Claire Blackmore

Take That fans went wild when they heard ex-member Jason Orange in the teaser clip for Netflix's brand new documentary about the British boy band.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Netflix has dropped its first official trailer for the upcoming Take That documentary, featuring rarely-seen Jason Orange, who famously quit the band in 2014.

The camera-shy singer, who spent 24 years performing as part of the iconic group, appeared in never-seen-before footage with his ex-bandmates ahead of the show's release on 27th January 2026.

His voice can be heard playing over a grainy tape of the guys dressed in black outfits and gothic goggles, practicing their moves backstage as they prepared for a gig.

Narrating the behind-the-scenes clip of them gearing up for a show, Jason said: "We were tight amongst ourselves, I felt like we were kings of the world."

Take That dominated the 1990s boy band scene. Picture: Alamy

Fans went wild for the teaser as they grasped for answers over whether all five of the original Take That members had taken part in filming.

"Did we hear Jason then?", wrote one excited fan below the video on YouTube.

"Did Jason take part in this, is it newly recorded voice overs?", questioned another.

According to reports, Gary Barlow, 54, Howard Donald, 57 and Mark Owen, 53, joined forces with their old pal, along with ex-member Robbie Williams, 51, for the revealing doc.

But it appears the brand new interviews included in the self-titled series are only with Gary, Howard and Mark.

In the years since leaving Take That, Jason has remained under-the-radar, turning his hand to acting instead and living a low-key life back in Manchester.

Jason Orange quit the band in 2014. Picture: Alamy

As for the upcoming doc, each episode delves into the British group's glittering music career, which rolls out archive footage and intimate interviews from their incredible rise to fame.

Billed as "deeply personal", the definitive look mixes behind-the-scenes tapes from the band's 35-year history with new conversations about their complex relationships.

Over three parts, fans will get a glimpse of what life was really like for the super-group, who first shot to fame in 1990 after forming in Manchester.

Watch the official Take That trailer below:

Take That | First Look | Netflix

"Nothing beats being in a band," lead singer Gary began, adding: "There's a strength, there's a buzz."

"From the beginning, there was something within us that wanted to prove something," said Mark Owen.

"But I don't think anything can prepare you for what we were about to take on come the 90s," mused Gary.

The clip closes with a young Robbie walking up to the camera, jokingly claiming: "We all kiss before the show… in a butch way."

The original group featured Gary Barlow, Howard Donald, Mark Owen, Robbie Williams and Jason Orange. Picture: Alamy

Take That were an iconic part of boy band mania in the '90s, touring the world and playing sold-out shows worldwide.

They achieved 12 number one singles and sold over 45 million records during their time at the top.

Robbie Williams left the band in the summer of 1995, breaking the hearts of their fans all over the world.

After 15 years, he re-joined Take That for their album Progress, co-writing and performing vocals on some of the tracks.

Robbie Williams left Take That in July 1995. Picture: Alamy

The Take That docu-series' official synopsis on Netflix reads: "From their early beginnings as five piece formed in Manchester to becoming pop superstars, relive the camaraderie, chaos, and resilience that fuelled their meteoric rise, dramatic split, and one of the greatest comebacks in British music history.

"Told in their own words, this is the deeply personal and definitive story of Take That."