Boyband Five reunite for the first time in 25 years and announce UK tour

27 February 2025, 09:00

Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

Boyband Five, made up of members Abz Love, J Brown, Ritchie Neville, Scott Robinson and Sean Conlon, are back together and taking their tour 'Keep On Movin' on the road.

Five have announced they have reunited after 25 years, with all five members of the band coming together for a comeback tour.

Abz Love, J Brown, Ritchie Neville, Scott Robinson and Sean Conlon found fame in the band during the 90s and 00s with hits such as If Ya Gettin’ Down, Everybody Get Up, When The Lights Go Out, Keep On Movin, We Will Rock You, Let’s Dance, making them the only UK act to hit the top 10 with all of their 11 singles.

Five announced their split back in September 2001 following a month of "serious meetings" with their record management.

Now, the band are back together and heading out on a 12-date arena tour across the UK, visiting Aberdeen, Birmingham, Bournemouth, Brighton, Cardiff, Glasgow, Leeds, Liverpool, London, Manchester, Newcastle and Nottingham this Autumn.

Band member Scott opened up about the reunion, explaining: “This has been a long time coming and it really does feel right for all of us now – 25 years on and we’re so ready for it. Reconnecting as a 5 over the last year has been special and I know I speak for all the boys when I say we can’t wait to do this all over again. Hope you’re ready!"

Abz added: “We really can’t wait to get back on stage together & see the fans, it’s gonna go OFF! Buzzing to have Naughty Boy on tour with us too… 5 bad boys and a naughty boy, that sounds like a lot of fun. Let’s gooooo!”

Tickets for Five's 'Keep On Movin' 2025 tour will go on sale on March 7, 2025.

Five first formed in 1997 and went on to sell more than 20 million records worldwide, charting in over 20 countries. The boy band first album, the double-platinum 'Five', debuted at number one on the Official Charts in 1998, with follow-up 'Invincible' also certifying double platinum in 1999.

The announcement of their reunion comes 25 years after Five won their first BRIT Award for ‘Best British Pop Act’ in 2000.

