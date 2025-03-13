Five Star singer Stedman Pearson dies, aged 60

13 March 2025, 09:22

Stedman Pearson from Five Star has died
Stedman Pearson from Five Star has died. Picture: Getty

By Tom Eames

Stedman Pearson, a member of the 80s group Five Star alongside his siblings, has died at the age of 60.

The musician's death was announced on Facebook by several of his friends, and has since been reported by various outlets.

Stedman was the oldest of his group of five siblings, who went on to form the group Five Star. The band consisted of Stedman, his brother Delroy, and sisters Lorraine, Denise and Doris.

Before the group, Stedman studied dance and fashion in college before focusing on the family music business. He was 19 when his father, musician Buster Pearson, decided to put his children together as a band in 1983.

Five Star - Rain Or Shine (Video)

The group were described as a British version of The Jackson Five thanks to their synchronised dance routines, costumes, and sense of family.

They went on to score a number of hits, including 'Rain or Shine', and won the Brit Award for Best British Group in 1987. Their second album Silk & Steel reached number one and sold over 1.2 million copies in the UK.

Five Star in 1986
Five Star in 1986. Picture: Getty

Their success waned by the 1990s, and they would eventually split and focus on their solo careers.

The five became three in 2001, with Stedman continuing to perform with his sisters Denis and Lorraine.

