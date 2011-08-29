Flatliners remake?

1990 movie Flatliners is set to be brought back to life.

Source Code screenwriter Ben Ripley has been sought to revamp the storyline for a planned remake, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The original saw a group medical school students including Kiefer Sutherland and Julia Roberts dabbling with the afterlife as they experimented on their bodies by taking themselves to the brink of death



The film also featured Kevin Bacon and was directed by Joel Schumacher.

There's no word on who will direct the movie this time round.