Florence + The Machine unveils new video

Video contains behind the scene footage star at work on new album

Florence Welch has debuted her new video for single "What The Water Gave Me".

The song, the first one off her yet-to-be-titled sophomore album, hasn't strayed from Florence's whimsical and epic sound and sees the singer at her stronger self vocally.

The video contains exclusive footage of Florence working on her music in the studio with producer and long time collaborator Paul Epworth and her band.

"What The Water Gave Me" is available now.