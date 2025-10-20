Footballers Wives reboot revealed as show tipped to return

20 October 2025, 15:08

Footballers' Wives may be making a comeback
Footballers' Wives may be making a comeback. Picture: Alamy

By Hope Wilson

Is Footballers' Wives coming back? Everything we know about the reboot.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Footballers' Wives could be making a comeback very soon after cast member Gary Lucy revealed plans were in the works to bring the show to our screens once again.

First airing between 2002 – 2006, the show had a resurgence recently thanks to ITVX, which saw new fans discover the scandalous show.

Now Gary, who played Kyle Pascoe, has confirmed that he has been in talks for a rebooted version of Footballers' Wives.

The actor told The Sun: "We’re trying to bring it back but it might be in a slightly different format. I can’t say too much about it."

Footballers Wives' was a smash hit
Footballers Wives' was a smash hit. Picture: Alamy

He continued: "But I won’t be a footballer in it, I’m too old for that. But in some capacity, yes I’ll be in it, definitely. We had a great time filming it, it was a lot of fun. Footballers used to come up and say they watched the show, but not so much now. I mean, it was a long time ago."

This comes after Gary had previously hinted Footballers' Wives would come back, declaring: "I think it would go down a storm to be honest.

"It would be something refreshing. People loved it. It was just escapism. You’d just watch it and forget about all the nonsense that’s going on in real life, you know?"

There are rumours Footballers' Wives could return
There are rumours Footballers' Wives could return. Picture: Alamy

The original cast of the show included Gary, Zöe Lucker, Gillian Taylforth, Susie Amy, Laila Rouass, Ben Price and Alison Newman, however it isn't clear if any of them will be reprising their roles.

Speaking about the impact of Footballers' Wives, Zoe told the MailOnline in 2021: "The thing is, it's been 20 years and no matter what work I've done since, people still quote Footballers' Wives. They still recognise myself and my cast members for that.

"The fans have kept it alive all these years and that's an absolute testament to the writers and to the directors and creators. They did this at a time when no one else was doing it."

