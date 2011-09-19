Four Emmys for 'Downton'

Downton Abbey's won 4 prizes at America's biggest TV awards - the Emmys - including best supporting actress for Dame Maggie Smith.

Kate Winslet claimed the prize for best actress in a mini-series or movie for her role in Mildred Pierce.



Best drama went to Mad Men for the fourth year in a row.

There was controversy before the start after a comedy routine about the phone hacking scandal was apparently cut.



The ceremony is being shown on Fox, which is owned by News Corp, the parent company of News International.



Alex Baldwin was to be part of an opening video but tweeted the network killed his joke before it was shown.

Here's a complete list of the winners.

BEST DRAMA SERIES

"Mad Men"



ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES

Kyle Chandler, "Friday Night Lights"



ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES

Julianna Margulies, "The Good Wife"



SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES

Peter Dinklage, "Game of Thrones"



SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES

Margo Martindale, "Justified"



BEST COMEDY SERIES

"Modern Family"



ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES

Jim Parsons, "The Big Bang Theory"



ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES

Melissa McCarthy, "Mike Molly"



SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES

Ty Burrell, "Modern Family"



SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES

Julie Bowen, "Modern Family"



BEST MINI-SERIES OR TV MOVIE

"Downton Abbey"



ACTOR IN A MINI-SERIES OR MOVIE

Barry Pepper, "The Kennedys"



ACTRESS IN A MINI-SERIES OR MOVIE

Kate Winslet, "Mildred Pierce"



SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A MINI-SERIES OR MOVIE

Guy Pearce, "Mildred Pierce"



SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A MINISERIES OR MOVIE

Maggie Smith, "Downton Abbey"



BEST REALITY COMPETITION PROGRAM

"The Amazing Race"



BEST VARIETY, MUSIC OR COMEDY SERIES

"The Daily Show With Jon Stewart"



DIRECTING FOR A COMEDY SERIES

Michael Spiller, "Modern Family"



WRITING FOR A COMEDY SERIES

Steve Levitan Jeffrey Richman, "Modern Family"



DIRECTING FOR A DRAMA SERIES

Martin Scorsese, "Boardwalk Empire"



WRITING FOR A DRAMA SERIES

Jason Katims, "Friday Night Lights"



DIRECTING FOR A VARIETY, MUSIC OR COMEDY SERIES

Don Roy King, "Saturday Night Live"



DIRECTING FOR A MINI-SERIES, MOVIE OR DRAMATIC SPECIAL

Brian Percival, "Downton Abbey"



WRITING FOR A MINI-SERIES, MOVIE OR DRAMATIC SPECIAL

Julian Fellowes, "Downton Abbey"