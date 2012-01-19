Frankie Sandford gets £135k car

Footballer Wayne Bridge has reportedly bought his pop star girlfriend Frankie Sandford an Aston Martin for her 23rd birthday.

The couple have been dating for over a year now. Manchester City footballer Wayne Bridge is reportedly besotted with his Saturdays singer girlfriend. He allegedly spent an incredible £250,000 on a party for the 23-year-old.



'The whole thing was organised by Frankie's sister Victoria and Wayne happily footed the whole bill,' reportedly divulged an insider.



'All of us guests were led into a giant marquee. It was decorated beaut­ifully in maroon and white and was split into two. One half was a cool nightclub with a DJ booth and the other was more of a chatting area.'



The pair have been dating since December 2010.