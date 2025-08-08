Freakier Friday soundtrack revealed as songs released

8 August 2025, 09:00

The Freakier Friday soundtrack has been released
The Freakier Friday soundtrack has been released. Picture: Alamy

By Hope Wilson

Which songs are on the Freakier Friday soundtrack?

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Freakier Friday is in cinemas now as we watch Jamie Lee Curtis, Lindsay Lohan and Chad Michael Murray reunite on screen for the Freaky Friday sequel 22 years after it was first released.

This hilarious new film pays tribute to the original movie, featuring songs such as 'Take Me Away' and 'Baby One More Time', which were smash hits on the Freaky Friday soundtrack.

As we watch Freakier Friday, fans have been loving the tunes in the film, so we've taken a deep dive into the songs used in the movie.

Here is every track on the Freakier Friday soundtrack.

Freakier Friday was released in August
Freakier Friday was released in August. Picture: Alamy

Freakier Friday Soundtrack

  1. 'Baby (Acoustic)' – Lindsay Lohan
  2. 'Better Than the Last One (Ella)' – Chantry Johnson
  3. 'One Fine Day' – Maitreyi Ramakrishnan
  4. 'Baby' – Lindsay Lohan and Julia Butters
  5. 'Take Me Away' – Pink Slip and Christina Vidal Mitchell
  6. 'Ultimate' – The Beaches
  7. 'The Plan' – Amie Doherty
  8. 'Classic Coleman Chaos' – Amie Doherty
  9. 'What a Freaking Day' – Amie Doherty
  10. 'Double Switch, Double Trouble' – Amie Doherty
  11. 'Baby (Beach)' – Lindsay Lohan

Read more: Bridget Jones 4 soundtrack: Every song in Mad About the Boy

Read more: Robbie Williams film: Better Man cast, plot, release date, trailer and soundtrack revealed

Watch the Freakier Friday London premiere here:

The cast of Freakier Friday share their favourite moments from filming

Freaky Friday Soundtrack

If you fancy taking a trip down memory lane and listening to the tunes from Freaky Friday, here are the hits you can expect to hear.

  1. 'Ultimate' – Lindsay Lohan
  2. 'Happy Together' – Simple Plan
  3. 'What I Like About You' – Lillix
  4. 'The Art of Losing' – American Hi-Fi
  5. 'Brand New Day' – Forty Foot Echo
  6. 'Me vs. the World' – Halo Friendlies
  7. 'Take Me Away' – Christina Vidal
  8. '...Baby One More Time' (Intro) – Chad Michael Murray
  9. '...Baby One More Time' – Bowling for Soup
  10. 'Backstage' – The Donnas
  11. 'She Is Beautiful' – Andrew W.K
  12. 'I Wonder' – Diffuser
  13. 'Beauty Queen' – Lash
  14. 'Just Let Me Cry' – Ashlee Simpson
  15. 'What a Wonderful World' – Joey Ramone
  16. 'Fortune Cookie?' – Rolfe Kent

Read more: Twisters 2024 film soundtrack - Full country tracklist from Luke Combs to Shania Twain

Read more: One Day soundtrack: All the songs in the Netflix series

Read more: Normal people soundtrack: Every song from the series revealed

Latest Showbiz News

See more Latest Showbiz News

Love Island star Dejon's brother's sister releases tell all book 'Surviving Dejon'

Love Island star Dejon's brother's sister releases tell all book 'Surviving Dejon'

Love Island

Dejon said he takes "full accountability" for his actions.

Love Island's Dejon hits back at 'narcissist' claims after relative brands him 'manipulative'

Love Island

A new bombshell has been dropped in the Conor Maynard and Charlotte Chilton DNA saga

New bombshell claim in Conor Maynard and Charlotte Chilton DNA row revealed

Chris Hughes recalled the moment he told JoJo Siwa he had feelings for her.

Chris Hughes reveals sweet old-fashioned way he confessed his feelings for JoJo Siwa

Fans questioned why Joe's son Harry wasn't present.

Stacey Solomon 'mum-shamed' for not taking stepson Harry on lavish family holiday

Nick Jonas has revealed the cute tradition he is keeping up

Nick Jonas reveals the sweet family tradition he's carrying on for daughter Malti

Kelsey's son Phoenix was 'born sleeping' earlier this year.

Kelsey Parker breaks silence on heartbreaking baby loss and reveals how she told her children
Harry's mum Julia joked she 'disowned' him for his villa behaviour.

Love Island's Harry admits his mum didn't vote for him and Shakira to win final

Love Island

Fans are hoping for a Love Island 2025 reunion

Everything we know about the Love Island 2025 reunion so far

Love Island

Dejon's brother's sister has broken her silence

Dejon's brother's sister labels Love Island star a 'narcissist' as she breaks silence

Love Island

Trending Podcasts on Global Player

Live and Let Dyers

The News Agents

The Sports Agents

LuAnna: The Podcast

Live Playlists on Global Player

Club Classics

Queens of Pop

Throwback Hits

Fresh Music Friday

Trending on Heart

The collectible keepsakes celebrate the iconic British comics.

Royal Mail celebrates Monty Python with special edition stamps featuring iconic scenes

Lifestyle

New research has revealed the surnames which could mean a family connection to one of the Royal Families around the world

35 surnames which mean you could be related to royalty

Royals

Myleene Klass posted a defiant statement on social media.

Myleene Klass reveals 'proof' her ex-husband 'cheated with celeb' as she vows to speak up

Yasmin has announced Miaow Miaow's death

Love Island's Yasmin announces devastating death of cat Miaow Miaow after cancer battle

Love Island

Mariah Carey has revealed she embarrassed her son online

Mariah Carey reveals hilarious moment she embarrassed her kids online

The Love Island stars have been busy since leaving the villa

Everything the Love Island 2025 stars have been up to since leaving the villa

Love Island

Shakira and Toni have revealed how they feel about the other girls

Love Island's Toni and Shakira break silence on 'feud' with Meg and Helena

Love Island

Some Love Island couples have found romance

Love Island 2025 couples: Who is still together and who has split?

Love Island

Love Island's Megan and Conor and carrying on their romance outside of the villa

Are Love Island's Megan and Conor still together?

Love Island

Big Brother is returning this Autumn

Big Brother 2025 start date, cast, channel and time revealed

Big Brother

Love Island winners Toni and Cach in the villa

Love Island 2025 winners Toni and Cach reveal plans for £50k prize money

Love Island

Dejon has responded to the social media outrage regarding his behaviour

Love Island's Dejon breaks silence on social media 'hate' after controversial villa stint

Love Island

Love Island fans spot Harrison's 'childish' behaviour at the final

Love Island star Harrison's 'childish' reaction to Toni and Cach caught on camera

Love Island

Fans believe Helena snubbed Yasmin at the Love Island final

Love Island's Helena caught 'snubbing' Yasmin and ‘ignoring’ her during live final

Love Island

Who is Love Island's Meg Moore?

Who is Love Island's Meg Moore? Age, job and TV show history revealed

Love Island

Love Island's Dejon and Meg are hoping to prove everyone wrong with their relationship

Are Love Island's Meg and Dejon still together?

Love Island