Freakier Friday soundtrack revealed as songs released

Freakier Friday is in cinemas now as we watch Jamie Lee Curtis, Lindsay Lohan and Chad Michael Murray reunite on screen for the Freaky Friday sequel 22 years after it was first released.

This hilarious new film pays tribute to the original movie, featuring songs such as 'Take Me Away' and 'Baby One More Time', which were smash hits on the Freaky Friday soundtrack.

As we watch Freakier Friday, fans have been loving the tunes in the film, so we've taken a deep dive into the songs used in the movie.

Here is every track on the Freakier Friday soundtrack.

Freakier Friday was released in August. Picture: Alamy

Freakier Friday Soundtrack

'Baby (Acoustic)' – Lindsay Lohan 'Better Than the Last One (Ella)' – Chantry Johnson 'One Fine Day' – Maitreyi Ramakrishnan 'Baby' – Lindsay Lohan and Julia Butters 'Take Me Away' – Pink Slip and Christina Vidal Mitchell 'Ultimate' – The Beaches 'The Plan' – Amie Doherty 'Classic Coleman Chaos' – Amie Doherty 'What a Freaking Day' – Amie Doherty 'Double Switch, Double Trouble' – Amie Doherty 'Baby (Beach)' – Lindsay Lohan

Freaky Friday Soundtrack

If you fancy taking a trip down memory lane and listening to the tunes from Freaky Friday, here are the hits you can expect to hear.

'Ultimate' – Lindsay Lohan 'Happy Together' – Simple Plan 'What I Like About You' – Lillix 'The Art of Losing' – American Hi-Fi 'Brand New Day' – Forty Foot Echo 'Me vs. the World' – Halo Friendlies 'Take Me Away' – Christina Vidal '...Baby One More Time' (Intro) – Chad Michael Murray '...Baby One More Time' – Bowling for Soup 'Backstage' – The Donnas 'She Is Beautiful' – Andrew W.K 'I Wonder' – Diffuser 'Beauty Queen' – Lash 'Just Let Me Cry' – Ashlee Simpson 'What a Wonderful World' – Joey Ramone 'Fortune Cookie?' – Rolfe Kent

