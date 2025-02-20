Fred Sirieix secretly marries partner Fruitcake in lavish ceremony

20 February 2025, 14:59

Fred Sirieix and Fruitcake have wed
Fred Sirieix and Fruitcake have wed. Picture: Instagram/Fred Sirieix/Getty

By Hope Wilson

Fred Sirieix and his wife Fruitcake have announced their marriage after keeping their wedding plans secret.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

First Dates star Fred Sirieix, 53, has married his long-term partner Fruitcake in a lavish ceremony in Jamaica.

Taking to Instagram to share the exciting news, Fred shared an image of himself and his new wife dressed all in white. He also captioned the picture "18.02.2025 🇯🇲🥂👩🏿‍❤️‍👨🏻❤️", hinting that the pair tied the knot a matter of days ago.

Fruitcake also commented o the post, writing: "Best day of my life!!!!!! ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️", while the groom shared an image of himself in a suit with his daughter, Olympic medalist Andrea Spendolini-Sirieix.

Taking to his Instagram Stories after the wedding, Fred stated: "It’s sunset here at 6pm, I’m here with Fruitcake. We got married yesterday."

Fruitcake then showed off her stunning ring and thanked fans for their lovely comments.

Whilst they tend to keep their relationship private, Fred touched on how he met Fruitcake whilst on I'm A Celeb, telling his fellow campmates in 2023: "The way I met Fruitcake, I met her in Peckham.

"I was walking up and she was smiling at me and I was smiling at her and I liked her eyes… I just had to talk to her. I asked for her number, I said: ‘Shall we go for a drink tonight?’ That was nine years ago."

The pair met in 2018 and become engaged two years later, however they kept their wedding plans under wraps until now.

Frtuicake showed off her glamorous ring
Frtuicake showed off her glamorous ring. Picture: Instagram/Fred Sirieix

Following the exciting news of their nuptials, friends and celebrity fans of the couple were quick to share their congratulations.

JLS singer Marvin Humes wrote: "Congratulations guys! All the very best and sending lots of love ❤"

Dragons Den star Sara Davies added: "Huge congratulations you two and fruitcake looks stunning!"

While Fred's I'm A Celeb co-star Nella Rose stated: "Congratulations 🎉❤️"

Watch Fred Sirieix and Fruitcake announce their marriage here:

Fred Sirieix and Fruitcake announce their marriage

This exciting moment comes after the pair were forced to delay their wedding in 2022 due to the COVID pandemic.

Despite this, the couple have remained strong with Fred telling The Mirror about his most romantic gesture with his partner, stating: "Oh, I love romantic gestures; I have done many over the years.

"Maybe one of my best one’s or one of my favourites was taking Fruitcake to Monte Carlo to show her the places I worked as a young professional. It was magic to relive that together as a team!"

