Freddie Flintoff car crash video shown for first time in emotional new documentary

17 April 2025, 13:34

The England cricketer suffered life-changing injuries.
The England cricketer suffered life-changing injuries. Picture: Disney+

By Claire Blackmore

The England cricketer suffered life-changing injuries after the high-speed smash in 2022.

Freddie Flintoff’s horror car crash has been seen for the first time as part of a new documentary that delves into the famous sports star's difficult recovery.

The England cricketer, 47, suffered life-changing injuries in December 2022 when he was involved in a high-speed smash while filming for BBC series Top Gear.

Following the near-fatal accident, which left him with broken ribs and severe facial injuries that required surgery, he was airlifted to hospital and spent months in rehabilitation.

The nasty incident at Dunsfold Park Aerodrome has never been broadcast before but Disney+ has now released footage of the wreckage in the trailer for Flintoff – a one-off show about the sporting legend's life.

Freddie opened up about the horror smash during the documentary.
Freddie opened up about the horror smash during the documentary. Picture: Disney+

In one dizzying scene, an image of the traumatic accident flashed across the screen, revealing to viewers the extent of the smash.

The grainy photo showed the presenter's open-topped Morgan Super 3 had flipped during a stunt and gone off the track.

Paramedics and crew members surrounded the bashed-up car with Freddie still inside.

The cricketer spent months out of the public eye in recovery.
The cricketer spent months out of the public eye in recovery. Picture: Disney+

In the revealing documentary, the English sports star opened up about the devastating impact his life-altering injuries have had on his health.

The married father-of-four, who shares children Holly, Corey, Rocky and Preston with wife Rachael Wools, also relived the moment his life flashed before his eyes.

He confessed: "I remember everything about it. It's so vivid.

"This is what I'm left with… I wouldn't say I'm embracing them but I'm not trying to hide my scars."

Footage of the horrendous crash was shown during the Disney+ doc.
Footage of the horrendous crash was shown during the Disney+ doc. Picture: Disney+

Freddie disappeared from the public eye for months as he tried to deal with the aftermath of the horrific ordeal, which left him suffering from nightmares, flashbacks and anxiety.

Opening up about his brave decision to finally talk about the incident, he said: "I’d lived under the radar for seven months, one of the real frustrations was the speculation, that’s why I’m doing this now," he explained.

"What actually happened?"

Freddie Flintoff set to explore horror crash

Speaking about how the infamous Top Gear crash had affected his outlook on life, Freddie added: "It's almost like a reset.

"I'm trying to find out what I am now. I've always seemed to be able to flick a switch. I've got to find that switch again."

Disney+ documentary Flintoff will be released on the streaming platform on 25th April.

