Freddie Flintoff shares harrowing decision that saved his life during horror Top Gear crash

25 April 2025, 06:58 | Updated: 25 April 2025, 10:14

  • Freddie Flintoff was involved in a near-fatal car crash while filming 'Top Gear' in December 2022
  • The 47-year-old suffered life-changing injuries, admitting it would have been 'easier' to die
  • The legendary cricketer opens up about his terrifying ordeal in new Disney+ documentary 'Flintoff'
  • Listen on Global Player now: Legends of the Ashes, Narrated by Stephen Fry
Freddie explained he had '0.4 seconds' to make up his mind.
Freddie explained he had '0.4 seconds' to make up his mind. Picture: Disney+

By Claire Blackmore

Freddie Flintoff made a split-second call that gave him 'the best chance' of survival during his Top Gear crash – here, he recounts the stomach-churning moment.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Freddie Flintoff has opened up about the split-second decision that saved his life during the terrifying Top Gear crash he suffered in December 2022.

The England cricketer, 46, was left with horrific facial injuries and broken ribs after the near-fatal incident, which happened at Surrey’s Dunsfold Park Aerodrome while filming for the BBC motoring show.

But he has since admitted the repercussions could have been so much worse if he hadn't relied on his sporting senses to make one crucial decision.

As his open-topped three-wheel Morgan Super 3 sports car flipped through the air, the father-of-four experienced a moment of clarity and approached the collision like a cricket game.

Warning: graphic images below

The documentary revealed the extent of his injuries.
The documentary revealed the extent of his injuries. Picture: Disney+

He explained in his new Disney+ documentary, Flintoff: "[In cricket] you get 0.4 seconds to make your mind up where the ball's going, what shot are you going to play, how are you going to move your feet.

"It’s so weird. As it started going over, I looked at the ground and I knew that if I went on the side, I’d break my neck. If I hit my temple, I’m dead. The best chance is [to] go face down."

Freddie confessed that part of him 'wishes he had been killed' in the terrifying ordeal as it would have been "easier" to die than to face the gruelling recovery.

He said: "After the accident, I didn’t think I had it in me to get through. This sounds awful: part of me wishes I had been killed. Part of me thinks, ‘I wish I had died.’

“I didn’t want to kill myself – don’t mistake the two things – but I was thinking: 'This would have been so much easier.'"

His Morgan Super 3 three-wheeled sports car flipped on the Top Gear test track.
His Morgan Super 3 three-wheeled sports car flipped on the Top Gear test track. Picture: Disney+

Revealing the exact details of the high-speed smash, which was shown for the first time during the Disney+ documentary, he recounted: "It was a three-wheeler, [with] a reinforced windscreen, so I’m exposed.

"Probably doing about 40-45 [miles per hour]. The wheel came off at the front. It’s a funny thing rolling a car because it’s a point of no return and everything slows down.

"I remember hitting [my jaw] but then I got dragged out. The car went over, then I went over the back of the car and then [I] was pulled facedown on the runway about 50 meters underneath the car.

"Then it hit the grass and flipped back. I thought I was dead because I was conscious but I couldn’t see anything. I was thinking, ‘Is that it?’ Black for the rest of my days.

"But I had a hat over my eyes. So I pulled my hat up and I thought, ‘No I’m not, I’m alive. It’s the Top Gear track. This is not heaven’."

He added: "I looked down and the blood just started coming down and my biggest fear was I didn’t think I had a face. I thought my face had come off. I was frightened to death."

Freddie's wife Rachael Wools warned their children about his appearance.
Freddie's wife Rachael Wools warned their children about his appearance. Picture: Alamy

Freddie, who shares four children with his wife; Holly, 20, Corey, 19, Rocky, 17, and Preston, five, admitted his youngest son was scared of his facial scars at first.

Following the crash, the doting dad was airlifted to hospital and treated for severe facial wounds, which altered his face.

He spoke about the "heartbreaking" moment his son saw him for the first time, revealing: "He wouldn’t come near me to begin with, I think it frightened him, my face."

Freddie's wife Rachael Wools, who has been married to the sportsman since 2005, also spoke about the moment she laid eyes on him after the horrific accident.

She said: "When I did see him I walked in the room, he was in the bed… his eyes. I’ve never seen someone so scared in his eyes.

"He was looking at me to know how bad he was so I totally pulled myself together and I just didn’t cry. I just said ‘It’s fine, you’re going to be OK. I can’t believe how amazing you look.’”

"Before we got home, I did call the kids and said to them you have to be as strong as you’ve ever been. Your dad does look different at the moment.

"It’s going to get better but I don’t want you to look shocked and horrified because that’s going to knock him.

"That was hard. Andrew doesn’t know I did that."

Latest Showbiz News

See more Latest Showbiz News

Rhi blasted claims her MAFS marriage to Jeff was 'fake'.

MAFS Australia's Rhi and Jeff hit back at shock claims their wedding was 'a set up'

Married at First Sight

Patsy explained why she remained silent when asked about Mickey Rourke.

Celebrity Big Brother's Patsy Palmer explains string of awkward interviews: 'Silence says it all'

TV & Movies

Many fans believe Jamie and Eliot from MAFS Australia are dating

MAFS Australia's Jamie and Eliot are 'together' after finding romance on the show

Married at First Sight

What is Freddie Flintoff's real name and why did he change it?

What is Freddie Flintoff's real name and why did he change it?

Celebrities

Ashley Cain has remembered his daughter on the fourth anniversary of her death

Ashley Cain pays heartbreaking tribute to daughter Azaylia on fourth anniversary of her death
Danny made a comment about JoJo and Chris's connection on CBB

Celebrity Big Brother's Danny praised by viewers after calling out Chris and JoJo's 'relationship'
JoJo's partner Kath dropped a hint she's shunning the CBB final.

Celebrity Big Brother: JoJo Siwa's partner Kath Ebbs 'not coming to final' following 'cold' letter

TV & Movies

JoJo Siwa is left feeling anxious after receiving a 'cold' message from partner Kath Ebbs

Celebrity Big Brother: JoJo Siwa receives 'blunt' four-word letter from partner Kath Ebbs

TV & Movies

MAFS groom Dave waded in on the gossip.

MAFS Australia's Dave breaks silence on Jamie and Eliot romance: 'I doubt she'd sleep with three cast members'

Married at First Sight

Freddie Flintoff and Paddy McGuinness are no longer in contact

What happened between Freddie Flintoff and Paddy McGuinness? Their friendship fallout explained

Trending Podcasts on Global Player

Live and Let Dyers

The News Agents

Heart Breakfast Podcast

LuAnna: The Podcast

Live Playlists on Global Player

Club Classics

Queens of Pop

Throwback Hits

Fresh Music Friday

Trending on Heart

Freddie Flintoff reveals heartache as 'frightened' son avoided him due to facial scars

Freddie Flintoff reveals heartache as 'frightened' son avoided him due to facial scars

MAFS Australia's Jacqui and Ryan have taken each other to court

MAFS Australia’s Jacqui says Ryan should be in 'prison' amid their restraining order drama

Married at First Sight

Patsy left Lorraine to fill the awkward silence this time.

Patsy Palmer refuses to answer Lorraine’s question about Mickey Rourke in another awkward interview

TV & Movies

Celebrity Big Brother finalist Danny Beard left viewers shocked as he insisted JoJo Siwa and Chris Hughes should 'be intimate' or 'stop'

Celebrity Big Brother's Danny Beard calls out JoJo Siwa and Chris Hughes for 'flirty' relationship

TV & Movies

Emma Willis opened up about her terrifying health scare.

Emma Willis says husband Matt 'never left my side' during life-saving heart surgery

The CBB fees have been revealed

Celebrity Big Brother fees: How much each housemate is being paid revealed

MAFS Australia's Ryan has filed for a restraining order against Jacqui

MAFS Australia's Ryan says Jacqui tried to 'destroy his life' as he files for a restraining order

Married at First Sight

Their BBC reality series shares a real insight into their marriage.

Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash turn to couple's therapy to tackle marriage issues

Patsy refused to answer hosts AJ and Will's questions.

Celebrity Big Brother's Patsy Palmer refuses to speak during awkward exit interview

TV & Movies

Viewers are keen to learn who voices Big Brother

Who is the voice of Big Brother? Their real identity revealed

Big Brother

Did Freddie Flintoff get a payout?

Freddie Flintoff's £9million payout from 'Top Gear' following car crash revealed

Freddie Flintoff's net worth has been revealed

What is Freddie Flintoff's net worth? His impressive earnings revealed

Freddie Flintoff is married to Rachael Wools

Who is Freddie Flintoff's wife Rachael? Her age, children, job and marriage revealed

Kath Ebbs and JoJo Siwa are in a relationship

Who is JoJo Siwa's partner Kath Ebbs? Their sweet relationship explained

Gemma Collins says she's 'saving the NHS' by taking weight loss jabs

Gemma Collins says she's 'saving the NHS' by taking weight loss jabs

JoJo Siwa opened up about her sexuality to drag queen Danny Beard.

JoJo Siwa says 'she's no longer a lesbian' as she shares sexuality update on Celebrity Big Brother

TV & Movies