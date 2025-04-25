What is Freddie Flintoff's net worth? His impressive earnings revealed

Freddie Flintoff is the star of Disney+ documentary 'Flintoff'

Following his impressive cricket career, Freddie has gone on to earn a fortune through his various media appearances on shows such as Top Gear , Bullseye and A League of Their Own.

Freddie Flintoff's net worth has been revealed. Picture: Getty

By Hope Wilson

How much money does Freddie Flintoff have? Here is everything we know about is eye-watering net worth.

Freddie Flintoff is set to showcase his life on screen in the Flintoff documentary on Disney+, which will see him reveal what really goes on at home.

Following a successful cricketing career, Freddie has carved out an impressive media career, featuring on shows such as Top Gear, A League of Their Own and Freddie Flintoff's Field of Dreams, whilst also releasing books and starring in documentaries.

With all of these incredible achievements, many fans are keen to learn more about Freddie's burgeoning bank account.

So how much is Freddie Flintoff worth? His incredible earnings revealed.

Freddie Flintoff is a retired cricketer. Picture: Getty

What is Freddie Flintoff's net worth?

Freddie aka Andrew is estimated to be worth an staggering £16million (£20million) according to Celebrity Net Worth.

After starting his career in cricket, Freddie rose to be captain of the England team before retiring. Despite this incredible sporting feat, the majority of the 47-year-old's wealth has come from his media career after venturing into television following his retirement from cricket.

Freddie Flintoff and his wife Rachael Wools has amassed a large fortune. Picture: Getty

Since leaving the sport, Freddie has excelled in the TV industry, starring in shows such as Top Gear, Bullseye, A League of Their Own and The Games.

Whilst he has gained a name for himself in the UK, Freddie has also become famous in other places around the world, most notably Australia.

After winning the Australian version of I'm a Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here! in 2015, Freddie continued to please audiences Down Under as he presented Australian Ninja Warrior from 2017-2020.

No doubt these various media ventures will have added a hefty amount to his already burgeoning bank account, however this isn't where Freddie's jobs end.

Freddie Flintoff won the Australia version of I'm A Celeb. Picture: Getty

The star has also released various biographies over the years including books such as Andrew Flintoff, My Life in Pictures, Ashes to Ashes and Good Times, Bad Times.

His documentaries have also received rave reviews, with the star opening up about his eating disorder during the series Freddie Flintoff: Living With Bulimia.