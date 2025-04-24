What happened between Freddie Flintoff and Paddy McGuinness? Their friendship fallout explained

24 April 2025, 15:40

Freddie Flintoff and Paddy McGuinness are no longer in contact
Freddie Flintoff and Paddy McGuinness are no longer in contact

By Hope Wilson

Here is everything Paddy McGuinness and Freddie Flintoff have said about their friendship and the reason they no longer speak.





Freddie Flintoff has opened up about his friendship with former Top Gear co-host Paddy McGuinness, admitting the pair no longer speak following his traumatic car accident in 2022.

During a candid moment in his Disney+ documentary, the father-of-four spoke about his terrifying crash which prompted Top Gear to be put on an indefinite hiatus. This meant Freddie, Paddy and their fellow presenter Chris Harris would no longer work together after the cricket ace took some time away from hosting duties.

Following this frightening experience, Freddie has spoken for the first time about his friendships with Paddy and Chris, and why he hasn't kept in close contact with his buddies despite them appearing as thick as thieves on the programme.

So what happened between Paddy McGuinness and Freddie Flintoff? Here is everything they have said about each other.

Freddie Flintoff has opened up about his friendships with Paddy McGuinness and Chris Hines
Freddie Flintoff has opened up about his friendships with Paddy McGuinness and Chris Hines

What happened between Freddie Flintoff and Paddy McGuinness?

After meeting on Top Gear Freddie and Paddy became firm friends, with their boyish banter palpable on our television screens.

However their close connection began to waver following Freddie's car accident, with the TV star revealing he hasn't really spoken to Paddy since 2022.

Speaking on his documentary, Freddie said he had only seen his co-star Chris after the crash, saying: "We've been in contact. When I saw Chris we hugged each other, he got upset and I got a little bit upset it was really nice to see him.

"And I feel bad I haven’t been more in contact, with him and Paddy. I think there’s some comments on Paddy a while ago saying 'I’ve not spoke to him, I’ve not done this that or the other'

"And part of it is, for myself a little bit. Do you know what I mean? I hate the word 'triggering' but I’m worried about that."

Freddie Flintoff starred on Top Gear alongside Paddy McGuinness and Chris Hines
Freddie Flintoff starred on Top Gear alongside Paddy McGuinness and Chris Hines

Freddie continued: "It’s also something [that] stopped in some ways because of what happened to me. Their careers have been altered as well, so I feel, not guilty, but I feel bad for them. And also it’s like, what happened gets dragged up enough in my own head without adding to that."

Paddy has briefly talked about friendship with Freddie telling Good Morning Britain in 2024: "When we did Top Gear, we're that close you're together all of the time. You're going around the world and everything else you have a real bond."

During an interview with The Sun, Paddy also revealed the last time he spoke to Freddie, saying: "We were all there for him when it happened, and he got back to us all immediately after, but it’s gone quiet since then.

"Who knows what he must be going through. I still see his wife and we still chat, and we have the same barber, and it’s all lovely."

Freddie Flintoff met Paddy McGuinness whilst presenting Top Gear alongside Chris Harris
Freddie Flintoff met Paddy McGuinness whilst presenting Top Gear alongside Chris Harris

Paddy continued: "I messaged Fred recently saying, ‘Look, I can’t begin to think what you’re going through but rather than me bombarding you with loads of messages, which can be annoying, if you can’t be a**** with that, I’m always here. I hope you’re well and please God, I’ll see you soon’.

"You just can’t begin to put yourself into his shoes. No one can know what’s going on in his head."

