Freddie Flintoff reveals heartache as 'frightened' son avoided him due to facial scars

24 April 2025

  • Freddie Flintoff, 47, was involved in a car crash back in 2022 while filming an episode of 'Top Gear' which left him with facial injuries and broken ribs
  • The former cricketer will tell his side of the story in a new Disney+ documentary called 'Flintoff'
  • Freddie has four children with his wife Rachael; Holly (20), Corey (19) Rocky (17) and Preston (5).
Freddie Flintoff reveals heartache as 'frightened' son avoided him due to facial scars. Picture: Disney+ / BBC
Freddie Flintoff made the heartbreaking admission that his youngest child, Preston, 'would not come near him' following his horrific car crash.

Freddie Flintoff, 47, is set to open up about his life, career and the 'Top Gear' car crash that left him housebound for seven months in a new documentary on Disney+ called 'Flintoff'.

In the show, the former cricketer shares his heartache over the fact that his youngest child, five-year-old Preston, avoided him following the crash as he was "frightened" of his facial scars.

The star had been hosting 'Top Gear' alongside Paddy McGuinness and Chris Harris for two years when the crash happened at the Top Gear Test Track, the Dunsfold Aerodrome in Surrey, during a test-drive of an open-topped three-wheel Morgan Super 3.

Freddie was airlifted to hospital following the accident, where he was treated for broken ribs and severe facial injuries, which have left him with scars.

Freddie has opened up about the painful recovery process following the life-changing accident
Freddie has opened up about the painful recovery process following the life-changing accident. Picture: Getty

While Freddie talks about the impact the crash had on his mental and physical health in the documentary, he also speaks about how his family dealt with his recovery and his change in appearance.

He shares one heartbreaking story about his son, Preston, who was just three-years-old when the crash happened: “You want to be there for the kids and you don’t want to miss stuff and fortunately I’ve got four of them.

“I’ve spent all this time with a three-and-a-half year old. He wouldn’t come near me to begin with, I think it frightened him, my face."

He added: "It frightened me. That was heartbreaking.”

Freddie had been trying out a Morgan Super 3 at the Top Gear Test Track when the car flipped over and slid along the track
Freddie had been trying out a Morgan Super 3 at the Top Gear Test Track when the car flipped over and slid along the track. Picture: Disney+

In 2022, Freddie had been trying out an open-topped three-wheel Morgan Super 3 at the Top Gear Test Track when the car flipped over and slid along the track.

The vehicle did not have airbags, however, Freddie and a crew member were wearing helmets. Despite this, Freddie was so badly injured he had two be airlifted to hospital.

In the documentary, Freddie also speaks about what happened the day of the accident, admitting that he thought he was dead at one point following the crash.

"I was thinking, is that it? Is that it? You know what I mean? Just black for the rest of my days?", he explains: "My hat came over my eyes - so I pulled my hat up and I thought, no I'm not [dead], I'm on the 'Top Gear' track, this is not heaven."

He goes on to explain that when he looked down to see blood, he thought he had lost his face: "I thought my face had come off. I was frightened to death."

Freddie Flintoff was involved in a horrific car crash while filming Top Gear back in 2022
Freddie Flintoff was involved in a horrific car crash while filming Top Gear back in 2022. Picture: Disney+

He also speaks about how his former career as a cricketer helped him to lessen his injuries, and potentially save his life, as the crash occurred.

He describes how time appeared to slow down as the car rolled over, and he quickly reacted, moving his head in an attempt to avoid even worse injuries.

"As it started going over, I looked at the ground and I knew, if I get hit here on the side [of the head] then I'll break my neck, or if I get hit on the temple I'm dead. The best chance is to go face down," Freddie said.

