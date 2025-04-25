Who is Freddie Flintoff's wife Rachael? Her age, children, job and marriage revealed

25 April 2025, 08:00 | Updated: 25 April 2025, 09:48

Freddie Flintoff is married to Rachael Wools
Freddie Flintoff is married to Rachael Wools. Picture: Getty

By Hope Wilson

Who is Freddie Flintoff's wife Rachael, how old is she, what is her job, who are their kids and when did they get married?

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Freddie Flintoff's new Disney+ documentary Flintoff is set to showcase the former cricketer's life, in particular his close connection with wife Rachael Wools.

After meeting over two decades ago, Andrew aka Freddie tends to keep his significant other out of the limelight, especially following his traumatic car accident whilst filming Top Gear.

Now as we get to know him a bit better through the documentary, many fans are keen to learn more about the woman at the centre of his life – his wife Rachael.

So who is Freddie Flintoff's wife Rachael Wools? Her age, job, children and wedding revealed.

Freddie Flintoff and Rachael Wools share four children. Their kids Holly, Corey and Rocky pictured in 2014
Freddie Flintoff and Rachael Wools share four children. Their kids Holly, Corey and Rocky pictured in 2014. Picture: Getty

Who is Freddie Flintoff's wife?

Freddie is married to Rachael Wools, with the pair first meeting back in 2002 at Edgbaston Cricket Ground where Rachael was promoting her business Strawberry Promotions.

Speaking of meeting her future husband, Rachael told the Daily Mail in 2007: "He got hold of my mobile number and texted me a couple of times, and we met up for a drink. I was pretty much bowled over by his charm."

How old is Freddie's wife Rachael?

Rachael is believed to be 43-years-old as of 2025. She tends to keep a low-profile and doesn't have a public Instagram account on which she posts regularly.

Freddie Flintoff is married to Rachael, with the couple meeting in 2002
Freddie Flintoff is married to Rachael, with the couple meeting in 2002. Picture: Getty

How long have Freddie and Rachael been married?

Andrew and Rachael tied the knot in 2005 in a lavish ceremony at the Pavilion Road Hotel in Knightsbridge, London.

However their marriage hasn't always been smooth sailing, with Freddie opening up about his drinking in the early years of their marriage, saying in his 2015 memoir: "Looking back, I feel for the missus. She used to get the worst of me. 

"She didn't come out and celebrate when we won - that was with the lads - and I'd rock in at five in the morning, stinking and falling over. When we lost, she'd see me drowning my sorrows in the corner. And then your career is all over."

The couple married in 2005. Pictured here in 2006.
The couple married in 2005. Pictured here in 2006. Picture: Getty

How many children do Freddie and Rachel have?

Rachael and Freddie are parents to four children, Holly, 20, Corey, 19, Rocky, 17, and five-year-old Preston.

Speaking about being dad, Freddie told The Sun in 2019: "When I’m at home, that’s the best part of my day. The best thing I do. And it’s not even the big things, it’s the trivial stuff.

"Taking them to the bus stop, watching them at school, or going to pick them up. Just spending time with them whenever I can. I do as much as I can when I’m at home, and I want to. It’s not a chore – although it has its moments."

