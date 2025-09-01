Freddy Brazier, 20, set to become a dad for the first time
1 September 2025, 07:05
Jeff Brazier and Jade Goody's son, Freddy Brazier, is reported to be expecting a baby with his ex-girlfriend.
Listen to this article
Freddy Brazier, 20, is set to become a father for the first time after it was revealed his ex-girlfriend is pregnant.
The son of Jeff Brazier and Jade Goody, who died in 2009 from cervical cancer at the age of just 27-years-old, recently starred alongside his dad on Celebrity Race Across The World, however, the pair have been surrounded by reports of a falling out in recent weeks.
However, sources close to the family say that the news of the baby has brought Jeff and Freddy closer together, with the TV star reportedly being "extremely supportive" during this time.
Freddy's baby will make Jeff, 47, a grandfather for the first time, and make Bobby Brazier, Freddy's older brother, an uncle at 22-years-old.
- Read more: Freddy Brazier bravely reveals he was sectioned after suffering 'manic episodes'
- Read more: Bobby Brazier brands brother Freddy 'immature' as he breaks silence on family feud
According to the Mail on Sunday, Freddy is said to have discussed becoming a father with his own dad, who is supporting him alongside other close family members and friends who have "vowed to help him in any way they can."
A friend told the publication: "It has blindsided him and has been one of the things that has really brought him and his dad back together but it's so devastating that Jade isn't here to see it.
"Jeff was one of the first people he decide to confide in to ask for advice, and he stepped up straight away and wanted to help in any way he could."
- Read more: Bobby Brazier opens up about his losing mum Jade Goody
- Read more: Bobby Brazier says he only knows his mum ‘through other people’s memories’
The identity of Freddy Brazier's ex-girlfriend, who is pregnant with their baby, is currently unknown. It is said, however, that they had a brief relationship which ended acrimoniously.
More showbiz news:
- Olivia Colman and Benedict Cumberbatch open up about their sweet 15-year friendship
- Kate Middleton reveals stunning blonde hair transformation during special family outing
- Helen Mirren and Celia Imrie on being 'underestimated' and standing up for themselves