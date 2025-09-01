Freddy Brazier, 20, set to become a dad for the first time

Freddy Brazier's ex-girlfriend is pregnant. Picture: Freddy Brazier / Instagram

By Alice Dear

Jeff Brazier and Jade Goody's son, Freddy Brazier, is reported to be expecting a baby with his ex-girlfriend.

Freddy Brazier, 20, is set to become a father for the first time after it was revealed his ex-girlfriend is pregnant.

The son of Jeff Brazier and Jade Goody, who died in 2009 from cervical cancer at the age of just 27-years-old, recently starred alongside his dad on Celebrity Race Across The World, however, the pair have been surrounded by reports of a falling out in recent weeks.

However, sources close to the family say that the news of the baby has brought Jeff and Freddy closer together, with the TV star reportedly being "extremely supportive" during this time.

Freddy's baby will make Jeff, 47, a grandfather for the first time, and make Bobby Brazier, Freddy's older brother, an uncle at 22-years-old.

Freddy Brazier is set to welcome his first child. Picture: Freddy Brazier / Instagram

According to the Mail on Sunday, Freddy is said to have discussed becoming a father with his own dad, who is supporting him alongside other close family members and friends who have "vowed to help him in any way they can."

A friend told the publication: "It has blindsided him and has been one of the things that has really brought him and his dad back together but it's so devastating that Jade isn't here to see it.

"Jeff was one of the first people he decide to confide in to ask for advice, and he stepped up straight away and wanted to help in any way he could."

Freddy Brazier is the youngest child of Jeff Brazier and the late Jade Goody. Picture: Alamy

The identity of Freddy Brazier's ex-girlfriend, who is pregnant with their baby, is currently unknown. It is said, however, that they had a brief relationship which ended acrimoniously.

