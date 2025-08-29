Freddy Brazier bravely reveals he was sectioned after suffering 'manic episodes'

Freddy Brazier explained he had been in rehab for his drug addiction. Picture: Instagram/@freddybrazier_

By Claire Blackmore

Jeff Brazier and Jade Goody's son Freddy, 20, candidly discussed his battle with drug addiction and shared an insight into his mental health struggles during his debut podcast.

Freddy Brazier has bravely opened up about being sectioned following a series of "manic episodes" which occurred during a really "tough" time in his life.

The 20-year-old, who is the youngest son of TV presenter Jeff Brazier and the late Jade Goody, revealed he had also been to rehab due to drug addiction – something he has been battling with since he was 12.

Sharing his difficult journey with fans in a teaser for his new podcast Load Of Old Cobblers, the budding host spoke honestly about his personal struggles amid his tricky teenage years.

Confessing he ended up seeking help on multiple occasions, the self-labelled "recovering addict" explained the "very real" repercussions those early experiences had caused.

The 20-year-old shed light on his personal struggles. Picture: Instagram/@freddybrazier_

In the candid clip, which gave listeners a snippet of the first full episode set for release on 1st September, he said: "I've been smoking since I was 12, I've been to rehab, I've been sectioned, I've had manic episodes, I've been sectioned.

"There's been a real journey and it's been a tough one."

Freddy, who fell out with his famous father earlier this year to due to a difficult family clash, highlighted his latest venture to followers on social media earlier this week by posting an album of sweet family photos on Instagram.

Alongside snaps of himself as a baby with his beloved mother Jade, who sadly passed away from cervical cancer in 2009, he explained more about the content of his new show.

Freddy shared photos of him as a child with his late mother Jade Goody. Picture: Instagram/@freddybrazier_

He wrote: "Going to be going through the years talking about my childhood, losing my mother at four to cervical cancer, teenage years and addiction, inside my relationship with my Nana Jackiey, toxic relationships, and more.

"The pod is going to be very real, emotional and quite exposing!

"I hope to be relatable, I hope my experiences and stories touch your hearts and make some of you feel less alone and maybe heard or even validated.

"Don't be put off as the podcast will also be funny! I will switch it up and cover all topics."

Despite tensions among the family earlier this year, it seems Freddy's 'strained relationship' with his dad and older brother Bobby has since been repaired as he recently shared a picture of the trio enjoying a night out together.

Last month, the siblings attended their father's first ever performance in the brand new West End show 101 Dalmations: The Musical.

Confirming their feud had been repaired, Jeff wrote: "So lovely to have both the lads come along to watch me in @101dalmatiansuk.

"I love how much it made them laugh and it was really special that they were both there to support me.

"Thanks for coming @freddybrazier_ @bobbybrazier."

Jeff, Freddy and Bobby have repaired their family rift. . Picture: Instagram/@freddybrazier_

Freddy replied at the time: "What a show, loved every minute of it! Most of all I loved watching you just play and have fun."

Jeff's proud son has since revealed he has been to see his dad perform two more times, as he sweetly explained: "I just love watching my Dad at work and having fun and smiling, it makes me smile".