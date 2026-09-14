Bruce Willis starred on 'Friends' after losing bet to Matthew Perry

Bruce Willis, already a megastar thanks to Die Hard and other action hits, lost a wager to Matthew Perry, his co-star in The Whole Nine Yards . Picture: NBC Universal/Getty

By Giorgina Hamilton

Inside the bet Bruce Willis lost to Matthew Perry and why that meant he ended up on the celebrity cast of Friends.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

By 2000, Friends had taken over - it wasn’t just a hit show on American television – it was a worldwide phenomenon.

Millions of viewers tuned in week after week to follow the lives of six friends, Rachel Green, Monica and Ross Geller, Phoebe Buffay, Joey Tribiani and Chandler Bing living in New York City.

The characters played by Hollywood stars Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer become household names.

Bruce Willis played Paul Stevens, the intimidating father of Ross’ girlfriend Elizabeth. Picture: Getty

Being on Friends during that peak time of popularity meant stepping onto one of the biggest stages in television.

And that is exactly what happened to Bruce Willis when he starred on Friends, already a Hollywood superstar thanks to his movies Die Hard and The Sixth Sense.

But unlike most celebrity cameos, this one didn’t come from a casting call or agent negotiation. It came from a lost bet.

Friends: Ross Meets Elizabeth’s Father, Paul Stevens (Season 6 Clip) | TBS

While filming the 2000 comedy The Whole Nine Yards with Matthew Perry, Bruce agreed to a playful wager.

Matthew later explained in his memoir, Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing: "Bruce hadn’t been sure the film would work at all, and I’d bet him it would. If he lost, he had to do a guest spot on Friends.

The movie was a hit, grossing over $106 million worldwide, and Brue lost his bet and therefore, ended up with a role in the successful sitcom.

Willis played Paul Stevens, the intimidating father of Ross’ girlfriend Elizabeth, and over three episodes in the sixth season, he proved he could play against type with perfect comedic timing.

He was stern but also unexpectedly self-deprecating, delivering deadpan reactions to Chandler’s sarcasm and stumbling through awkward moments with charm.

Bruce Willis starred alongside the Friends cast in 2000. Picture: Getty

Friends - Just a Love Machine Ross & Paul [Bruce Willis] @Everything New4U

Fans loved it and so did TV peers, with the role earning Bruce a Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series in 2000.

The Hollywood star's three-episode run was more than just a ratings grab. In a move that revealed his generous side, Willis’s publicist announced he would be donating his paycheck from the show to five of his favourite charities.

The contributions went to the American Foundation for AIDS Research, AIDS Project Los Angeles, and the Elizabeth Glaser Pediatric AIDS Foundation. They also went to UCLA Unicamp, which supports underprivileged children.

Friends welcomed countless A-list guest stars over the years, from Brad Pitt and Reese Witherspoon to the late Charlton Heston, the late Robin Williams, and a young Elle Fanning.

Among them, Bruce still remains one of the most memorable names to ever appear on the show.

Matthew Perry later explained in his memoir, Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing, "Bruce hadn’t been sure the film would work at all, and I’d bet him it would. If he lost, he had to do a guest spot on Friends.". Picture: Getty

Following the news of Bruce Willis's diagnosis with aphasia (and later dementia) in early 2022, the now late Matthew Perry wrote on social media: "Dear Bruce Willis, I’m so sorry to hear what you are going through, but you’re still the coolest man I’ve met in my entire life.

"You will remain in my prayers for a long long time. Maybe we should get together and watch the whole 10 yards and get a couple of hours of sleep."

Read more: