Is Frozen's Anna Is Related To Tarzan?! This Disney Fan Theory ACTUALLY Makes Sense

Just when you thought you knew everything about Disney films, this fan theory throws a curveball.

If like us, you've watched the Frozen film 100 times, then you might want to take a seat because this latest Disney fan theory will knock you for six!

Did you realise the underlying connection between Frozen and Tarzan films? No we didn't think so.

So in the Frozen films, Anna and Elsa's story begins when the two sisters are orphaned after their parents die in a shipwreck.

But what if their parents never died?

WHAT?!

Yep, listen close.

What if Anna and Elsa’s mother was secretly pregnant, their parents made it to dry land and built the treehouse of everyone’s dreams before being brutally murdered, leaving Tarzan to be raised by the animals of the jungle?

What's more, Frozen director Frozen’s director Chris Buck has more or less confirmed that the theory isn't too far fetched, admitting that "when you’re working on a feature, you have a lot of time to think about stuff because it takes four years to make one."

"I think Jen [Lee, his co-director] and I were walking to a meeting, and I just started to tell her the entire story," he explained to MTV.

"I said, 'Of course Anna and Elsa’s parents didn’t die. Yes, there was a shipwreck, but they were at sea a little bit longer than we think they were because the mother was pregnant, and she gave birth on the boat, to a little boy.

"They get shipwrecked, and somehow they really washed way far away from the Scandinavian waters, and they end up in the jungle. They end up building a tree house and a leopard kills them, so their baby boy is raised by gorillas.'

"So in my little head, Anna and Elsa’s brother is Tarzan."

Something tells us Chris is being EXTREMELY sarcastic, but you know we'll choose to believe it!